Fight Network to Live Broadcast ONE Championship: Dynasty of Heroes, M-1 Challenge 78, KSW 39: Colosseum, “Brave Warriors in Action” & UFC FIGHT NIGHT®: Gustafsson vs. Teixeira PRELIMS

TORONTO – Fight Network, the world’s premier 24/7 multi-platform channel dedicated to complete coverage of combat sports, presents a stacked weekend of live events, beginning on Friday morning, May 26, at 8:30 a.m. ET with ONE Championship: Dynasty of Heroes from Kallang, Singapore, co-headlined by a pair of championship clashes as undefeated women’s strawweight queen Angela Lee (7-0) defends against fellow unbeaten Brazilian contender Istela Nunes (6-0), while world-renowned American wrestlerBen Askren (15-0) risks his perfect record and ONE welterweight crown against undefeated Agilan Thangalapani (6-0).

Immediately following the live presentation of ONE Championship: Dynasty of Heroes across Canada, M-1 Global returns with a live broadcast of M-1 Challenge 78: Ismagulov vs. Divnich at 11:30 a.m. ET, featuring a showdown between Maxim Divnich (13-2) and Damir Ismagulov (10-2) for the M-1 featherweight title, while Alan Bispo (5-1) faces Mikhail Ragozin (7-2) and Caio Magalhaes (9-3) makes his first post-UFC appearance against Belarusian middleweight Dmitry Voitov (16-6). The telecast will air live exclusively across Canada, while the M-1 Selection prelims, which includes an exciting flyweight tilt pitting Son Le Binh (5-1) against Aleksander Doskalchuk (5-2), will air at 9 a.m. ET on Fight Network in the U.S. and globally in over 30 countries across Europe, Africa and the Middle East.

On Friday night starting at 8 p.m. ET, Fight Network presents a GLORY kickboxing doubleheader across Canada featuring a pair of exciting live events from last weekend, including GLORY 41 Superfight Series, which featured Robin van Roosmalen vs. Petpanomrung Kiatmookao for the vacant featherweight championship, plus Rico Verhoeven vs. Ismael Lazaar in a heavyweight special attraction, plus GLORY 41 Holland, the main card from Den Bosch, Netherlands, headlined by Hesdy Gerges vs. Tomas Hron in a heavyweight encounter, plus a one-night, single-elimination heavyweight contender tournament.

On Saturday, May 27 at 3 p.m. ET, KSW returns with its biggest live extravaganza to date, as KSW 39: Colosseum invades Warsaw, Poland’s Stadion PGE Narodowy. Expected to break the European mixed martial arts attendance record, the star-studded card features a middleweight clash between Polish compatriots Borys Mankowski (19-5-1) and Mamed Khalidov (33-4-2), plus Polish heavyweight strongman Mariusz Pudzianowsi (10-5) battles undefeated countryman Tyberiusz Kowalczyk (3-0). In championship bouts, Marcin Rozalski (6-4) defends the heavyweight crown against Brazilian Fernando Rodrigues Jr. (11-2), Tomasz Narkun (13-2) defends the light heavyweight title against fellow Polish fan favorite Marcin Wojcik (10-4), Poland’s Mateusz Gamrot (12-0) defends the lightweight title in his toughest test to date opposite UFC veteran Norman Parke (23-5-1), Marcin Wrzosek (12-3) puts his featherweight title up for grabs against Japan’s Kleber Koike Erbst (21-4-1), and women’s flyweight gold will be on the line as Brazil’s Ariane Lipski (8-3) tangles with Romania’s Diana Belbita (8-2). Rounding out the card,Pawel Rak (2-2) meets Robert Burneika (2-0) and Michal Kita (17-8) takes on Michal Andryszak (18-6) in a pair of heavyweight matchups, plus Lukasz Jurkowski (15-10) faces longtime veteran Rameau Thierry Sokoudjou (18-16) in a light heavyweight bout. The blockbuster KSW broadcast will be televised live on Fight Network in Canada, the U.S. and globally in over 30 countries across Europe, Africa and the Middle East.

Later, at 9 p.m. ET, Integrated Sports Media presents an exciting boxing event from Merida Yucatan, Mexico, titled ‘Brave Warriors in Action.” In featured bouts, hometown favorite Manuel “El Venado” Ceballos (12-1, 8 KO) battles veteran Argentinian fighter Cesar Hernan Reynoso (14-8-4, 7 KO) for the vacant WBO Latino super middleweight title, Colombian knockout artist Romar Alexis Angulo (21-0, 18 KO) is showcased against tough Argentinian super middleweight challenger Rolando Mansilla (13-3-1, 5 KO), Elias “Latin Kid” Espadas (14-3, 9 KO) returns home for a middleweight showdown with fellow Mexican Michelle “El Bravo” Rosales (34-12, 27 KO) and in the six-round heavyweight bout opening the broadcast, kickboxing great Tyrone “King of the Ring” Spong (8-0, 8 KO) puts his perfect pro record on the line against Juan Carlos “Chino” Salas (6-11, 4 KO).

Finally, Fight Network will deliver extensive coverage of UFC FIGHT NIGHT®: Gustafsson vs. Teixeiraacross Canada on Sunday, May 28, starting at 10 a.m. ET with the live UFC FIGHT NIGHT®: Gustafsson vs. Teixeira PRE-FIGHT SHOW leading into LIVE PRELIMS at 11 a.m. ET on Fight Network. The main card airs live on TSN5. The UFC FIGHT NIGHT®: Gustafsson vs. Teixeira PRE-FIGHT SHOW will feature UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping and lightweight contender Gilbert Melendez serving as desk analysts with host Todd Grisham and reporter Megan Olivi conducting on-site fighter interviews in Sweden.

The two-hour LIVE PRELIMS on Fight Network will feature No. 12-ranked bantamweight Pedro Munhoz(13-2, 1NC) colliding with Damian Stasiak (10-3), while Trevor Smith (14-7) takes on Chris Camozzi (24-12) at 185 pounds, Reza Madadi (14-5) fights Joaquim Silva (9-1) in lightweight action, plus Nico Musoke(13-4, 1NC) and Bojan Velickovic (14-4-1) open the telecast in a welterweight bout.

At the conclusion of Saturday’s main card, the live UFC FIGHT NIGHT®: Gustafsson vs. Teixeira POST-FIGHT SHOW at approximately 4 p.m. ET on Fight Network features highlights, analysis and post-fight interviews.

