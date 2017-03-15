Fight Network Presents UFC FIGHT NIGHT®: Manuwa vs. Anderson Live Main Card this Saturday, March 18

For Immediate Release – March 15, 2017

TORONTO – Fight Network, the world’s premier 24/7 multi-platform channel dedicated to complete coverage of combat sports, today announced the live main card broadcast for UFC FIGHT NIGHT®: MANUWA vs. ANDERSON from the 02 Arena in London, England on Saturday, March 18 at 5 p.m. ET. Airing live across Canada, the event is headlined by a light heavyweight clash between top 10 contenders Jimi Manuwa (16-2) and Corey Anderson (10-2).

Saturday’s main card will repeat in its entirety on Sunday, March 19 at 1 a.m. ET, 3 p.m. ET and 7 p.m. ET.

In addition to the Manuwa vs. Anderson main event, Saturday’s star-studded four-bout card features a welterweight showdown pitting Icelandic submission ace Gunnar Nelson (15-2-1) against dynamic American striker Alan Jouban (15-4), British bantamweight knockout artist and crowd favorite Brad Pickett (26-13) enters the Octagon one last time against Ecuador’s Marlon Vera (8-3-1) and EnglishmanArnold Allen (11-1) looks to extend his winning mark to five straight when he tangles with charismatic Finnish star Makwan Amirkhani (13-2)

In addition to live events, Fight Network is the destination for UFC library content, specials and series, including The Ultimate Fighter, UFC Unleashed, UFC Now, UFC Ultimate Insider and classic UFC PPV, WEC and PRIDE events.

New programming this weekend includes:

UFC Main Event: Bisping vs. Henderson 2 – Sat, March 18 at 8 p.m. ET

– Sat, March 18 at 8 p.m. ET Best of PRIDE – Sat, March 18 at 9 p.m. ET / Sun, March 19 at 6 p.m. ET

– Sat, March 18 at 9 p.m. ET / Sun, March 19 at 6 p.m. ET UFC 129: St-Pierre vs. Shields – Sun, March 19 at 9 p.m. ET

– Sun, March 19 at 9 p.m. ET Best of WEC – Sun, March 19 at Midnight ET

– Sun, March 19 at Midnight ET UFC 201: Lawler vs. Woodley – Mon, March 20 at 1 a.m. ET

Fight Network’s extensive slate of UFC programming this week is bolstered by a pair of live events, beginning on Friday, March 17 at 11 p.m. ET, as Hard Knocks Fighting 54 emanates from Calgary, Canada, headlined by a featherweight championship bout between Jesse Arnett (11-4) and Maged Hammo (8-4-1). In other action, Alexi Argyriou (5-0), Peter Grajcar (3-0), Menad Abella (4-0) andTerrence Chan (3-0) all look to extend their perfect records when they face off against Hamilton Ash (5-2), Vyron Phillips (6-3), John Michael Sheil (8-1) and Keegan Oliver (4-5), respectively.

In the same timeslot on Saturday, March 18 at 11 p.m. ET, World Series of Fighting returns with a stacked line-up for WSOF 35: Ivanov vs. Jordan from Turning Stone Casino in Verona, New York, headlined by a duel for the heavyweight title pitting Blagoi Ivanov (14-1) against Shawn Jordan (19-7). In other championship bouts, Lance Palmer (11-2) faces undefeated prospect Andre Harrison (15-0) for the featherweight crown, while Bekbulat Magomedov (17-1) and Donavon Frelow (5-1) throw down for the vacant bantamweight title. Rounding out the main card, Abubakar Nurmagomedov (13-1) looks to continue his meteoric rise when he faces Matt Secor (8-3) in a welterweight bout.

The live broadcast of UFC FIGHT NIGHT®: MANUWA vs. ANDERSON will be televised across Canada, while Hard Knocks Fighting 54 and WSOF 35: Ivanov vs. Jordan will be televised in Canada and over 30 countries across Europe, Africa and the Middle East.

