Fight Network Presents Lion Fight 36, GLORY 40 SuperFight Series & GLORY 40 Copenhagen LIVE this Weekend

For Immediate Release – April 27, 2017

TORONTO – Fight Network, the world’s premier 24/7 multi-platform channel dedicated to complete coverage of combat sports, presents the best international strikers in live events this weekend, beginning on Friday, April 28 at 9 p.m. ET with the world’s most active promoter of Muay Thai events, as LION FIGHT 36 emanates from Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, Connecticut.

GLORY, the world’s preeminent kickboxing league, returns with a back-to-back live doubleheader on Saturday, April 29, starting with GLORY 40 SuperFight Series at 1 p.m. ET followed by the GLORY 40 Copenhagenmain card at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Headlining the third LION FIGHT event of 2017 that kicks off at 9 p.m. ET and airs live on Fight Network in Canada and globally in over 30 countries across Europe, Africa and the Middle East, reigning lightweight champion Sergio Wielzen puts his belt on the line against the legendary Lerdsila “Mr. Lightning” Chumpaitour, plus Brett Hlavacek and Paul “The Reaper” Banasiak throw down in an action-packed cruiserweight tilt, while Philadelphia’s PJ Sweda chases after a second straight win when he takes on Californian Eddie Abasolo.

Meanwhile, GLORY 40 SuperFight Series airs live on Saturday, April 29 at 1 p.m. ET. In the main event of the five-fight card, No. 6 ranked welterweight Richard “Maximus” Abraham, fighting out of the United States, meets British newcomer Jamie Bates. The full line-up includes:

Welterweight Headline Bout: Richard Abraham vs. Jamie Bates

Richard Abraham vs. Jamie Bates Lightweight Co-Headline Bout: Mohammed El-Mir vs. Simon Santana

Mohammed El-Mir vs. Simon Santana Light Heavyweight Bout: Freddy Kemayo vs. Imad Hadar

Freddy Kemayo vs. Imad Hadar Lightweight Bout: Josh Janucey vs. Antonio Gomez

Josh Janucey vs. Antonio Gomez Featherweight Bout: Yuhang Xie vs. Chris Mauceri

GLORY 40 Copenhagen follows at 3:30 p.m. ET. Middleweight world champion Jason “Psycho” Wilnis (30-6-1, 8 KO) headlines the event, taking on Canadian challenger Simon “The ONE” Marcus (45-3-2, 24 KO). Wilnis and Marcus have fought twice previously, trading wins. Heading into the rubber match of this trilogy fight, Marcus is the No.1 contender after losing his title to Wilnis in a shocking upset in September.

In the co-headline bout, Danish product and No. 9 ranked lightweight Niclas “The Destroyer” Larsen (45-8-2, 24 KO) battles Thailand’s Yodkhunpon (83-22-1, 51 KO), currently ranked No. 5. The complete five-fight card can be found below:

Middleweight World Title Headline Bout: Jason Wilnis vs. Simon Marcus

Jason Wilnis vs. Simon Marcus Lightweight Co-Headline Bout: Niclas Larsen vs. Yodkhunpon

Niclas Larsen vs. Yodkhunpon Middleweight Tournament Final Bout: Winner of Bout A vs. Winner of Bout B

Winner of Bout A vs. Winner of Bout B Middleweight Tournament Semifinal Bout B: Alex Pereira vs. Burim Rama

Alex Pereira vs. Burim Rama Middleweight Tournament Semifinal Bout A: Yousri Belgaroui vs. Agron Preteni

Both GLORY 40 SuperFight Series and GLORY 40 Copenhagen will be televised live on Fight Network in Canada and Turkey.

