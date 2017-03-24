Fight Network Presents LFA 7: Sanchez vs. Mai & GLORY 39 Brussels Doubleheader Live this Weekend

For Immediate Release – March 24, 2017

TORONTO – Fight Network, the world’s premier 24/7 multi-platform channel dedicated to complete coverage of combat sports, presents an action-packed weekend of live combat sports action, beginning tonight, Friday, March 24 at 9 p.m. ET, with LFA 7: Sanchez vs. Mai emanating from the Arena Theatre in Houston, Texas.

Airing live on Fight Network in Canada and globally in over 30 countries across Europe, Africa and the Middle East, LFA 7: Sanchez vs. Mai will feature a flyweight showdown between undefeated Roberto Sanchez (5-0) and Klayton Mai (8-2) and a bantamweight co-main event pitting once-beaten Adrian Yanez (5-1) against Domingo Pilarte (6-1).

GLORY, the world’s premier kickboxing league, starts its Spring season with a live doubleheader on Fight Network this Saturday, March 25 from Forest National in Brussels, Belgium.

Up first at 1 p.m. ET, GLORY 39 SuperFight Series features a clash for the GLORY lightweight world championship, as reigning GLORY champion Sitthichai (113-30-5, 30 KO) defends his belt against No. 1 ranked challenger Dylan Salvador (49-11-1, 21 KO).

The complete six-fight card for GLORY 39 SuperFight Series can be found below:

Lightweight World Title Headline Bout: Sitthichai vs. Dylan Salvador

Lightweight Co-Headline Bout: Marat Grigorian vs. Anton Petrov

Heavyweight Bout: Hesdy Gerges vs. Chi Lewis-Parry

Catchweight (150 lb / 68 kg) Bout: Qinghao Meng vs. Killian Moulun

Welterweight Bout: Harut Grigorian vs. Pavol Garaj

Lightweight Bout: Tyjani Beztati vs. Sabri Ben Henia

The GLORY 39 Brussels main card airs live this Saturday, March 25 at 4 p.m. ET, headlined by newly crowned GLORY welterweight champion Ce?dric “The Best” Doumbe? (65-4-1, 39 KO) of France defending his belt for the first time against Swiss striker and No. 2 ranked welterweight Yoann Kongolo (64-8, 46 KO).

The complete five-fight card for GLORY 39 Brussels can be found below:

Welterweight World Title Headline Bout: Ce?dric Doumbe? vs. Yoann Kongolo

Featherweight Tournament Final Bout: Winner of Bout A vs. Winner of Bout B

Heavyweight Co-Headline Bout: Jamal Ben Saddik vs. Guto Inocente

Featherweight Tournament Semifinal Bout B: Serhiy Adamchuk vs. Nafi Bilalovski

Featherweight Tournament Semifinal Bout A: Petchpanomrung Kiatmookao vs. Aleksei Ulianov

The GLORY doubleheader will be televised live exclusively on Fight Network in Canada and Turkey.

