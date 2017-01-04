FIGHT HARD MMA OPENS 2017 SEASON WITH SEMI-FINALS CHAMPIONSHIP HEAVYWEIGHT TOURNAMENT

Get ready Fight Hard Nation, January 7, St. Charles, Mo. at the Family Arena will no doubt be another packed house. Charles Hackman (matchmaker) has put together a super wicked card featuring the Semi- Finals Fight Hard MMA Championship Heavyweight Tournament. This will be an all Professional Card with Mixed Martial Artists looking to make a name for themselves. Witnessing previous Fight Hard MMA Events on numerous occasions, I can guarantee to the fans this event will be Pure Excitement from the first bout to the last. Are you ready for this Fight Hard Nation? Here we go!

Semi- Finals Fight Hard MMA Heavyweight Championship Tournament

MAIN EVENT

Steve Rustemeyer (2-1) Hahn Extreme Fitness (Arnold, Mo.)

VS

Kyle Noblitt (4-0) Glory MMA & Fitness (Lee Summit, Mo.)



Kyle Noblitt – 2X State Champion, 2X National Champion, 2X National MVP in High School, Dual Scholarships for Football & Wrestling for Central Missouri State University, been fighting for 8 years.

MMAmadhouse… I had to dig a little deeper & asked Noblitt his thoughts on fighting Rustemeyer.

Kyle Noblitt… ‘I think this fight won’t last long like the other Pro fights that I’ve had. He (Rustemeyer) hasn’t been what I have. I’m not taking him lightly. I’m just ready more than ever & it’s my time to shine, wherever this fight goes. Body builders aren’t strong like us wrestlers & I’m more than just a wrestler. So he better be ready for that as well or it’s going to be a bad night for him.’

Steve Rustemeyer – Rustemeyer was undefeated as an Amateur (6-0) with 5 first round finishes. His Pro career wins are all first round stoppages via KO/TKO. Rustemeyer played football & did weight lifting for Grandview. He also held bench press records at the time. Rustemeyer hasn’t been in action since the middle of 2015.

MMAmadhouse… I got a chance to speak to Rustemeyer about why such a long lay off & if he’ll be back in full swing as far as MMA goes.. How his training is coming along & his thoughts on fighting Kyle Noblitt.

Steve Rustemeyer… ‘Not really sure what happened with that (hiatus), but wasn’t getting no fights. Ya that’s the plan! Going to make 2017 my year & move on to bigger fights to make a name for myself. The way I’ve been training is I take every fight seriously. You’re in my way & I plan to run you over. Don’t get me wrong Noblitt seems like a good wrestler,tough & good fighter, but every fight starts standing up.

CO – Main EVENT

‘Mad’ Max McNeely (1-0) Gladiator MMA (Cape Girardeau, Mo.)

VS

Mike ‘Rooster’ Wright (1-1)



‘Mad’ Max McNeely – (10-4) Amateur (1-0) Pro holds 3 Titles as Amateur, Devastation Fight Club, Brawl Inc, & Fight Hard. Mad Max has been fighting since 2010 & has one of the best ground game of any heavyweight. His track record has proven to be very dangerous on the ground.

MMAmadhouse… I asked Mad Max about his thoughts on fighting Mike ‘Rooster’ Wright & what the fans can expect.

‘Mad’ Max McNeely… ‘Not a lot to say about Wright really. He doesn’t have much of anything online about him. He’s supposedly a boxer, but he tends to brawl more than anything. Regardless of what he tries to do, I’ll be more than prepared for it. The guys I train with such as Chris Gideon (who is also on the Fight Hard card), Kyle Kurtz, Bryan Way, Chris Petty (also on the Fight Hard card), & others are 10X the fighter more than anyone I’ve faced. So I’m always confident when I enter the cage. Gladiator MMA is one of the best gyms around & we’re here to stay. Fans should expect a fast paced exciting fight, but it won’t last long. I like to take care of business quick & that’s what I’ll do Saturday Night.’

MMAmadhouse… Do you have anything to say about the Main Event?

‘Mad’ Max McNeely… ‘As soon as my fights done I’ll be watching Noblitt vs Rustemeyer. I think Noblitt will get the win, so I’m looking forward to fighting him. Either way I’ll be ready for either of them. First things first though. Gotta chop off the ‘Rooster’s head.’

Mike ‘Rooster’ Wright – Wright was 6-1 as an Amateur with two Title belts, finishing all of his wins in the first round Brian Jones World Class Trainer.

MMAmadhouse tried reaching out to Mike ‘Rooster’ Wright, he’s a hard man to get a hold of! Will try to get a Pre Fight interview at weigh-ins. This All Pro Fight Hard MMA card is loaded with talent & I’m sure without a doubt Fight Hard Nation will see future stars in the making.

Here’s the rest of this All Pro Fight Hard MMA Card:

Christopher Gideon Vs Galen Livingston

Fazlo Mulabitinovic Vs Travis Draper

Chris Petty Vs Montuelle Prater

Lucas Clay Vs Anthony Livingston

Mike Carwile Vs Frank Cortez

Charles Johnson Vs Ray Allard

