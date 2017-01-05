Fight Club OC 2017 Dates, Tix Prices The Same, Plus New Features

Fight Club OC 2017 Dates The Hangar, Costa Mesa Feb 16 – Apr 6 Jun 1 – Aug 24 Oct 12 – Dec 7 Opening Night of the 7th season of Fight Club OC shows is Thursday, February 16th in The Hangar at the OC Fair & Event Center and promoter Roy Englebrecht has a few new wrinkles set for this year! *How about no increase in ticket prices with all seats still only $60. *How about the new “FCOC Tattoo-Cam”. We’ll show some great artwork on some of our guests. (no Kiss-Cam video at Fight Club OC!) *How about pro boxing and pro mixed martial arts bouts once again on the same show. Fight Club OC was the first and is still the only regular hybrid show series in Southern California * How about the Main Event being a ranked boxer who is undefeated and a former college athletic…you don’t want to miss this featured bout! *How about all Fight Club OC shows now being live streamed on the usafightnetwork.com platform, as well as being shown live on Facebook Live! Free Parking for all Season Seat Holders, email Drew at You won’t want to miss a single show or a single bout in 2017 and the best way to ensure that is with Season Seats. Withfor all Season Seat Holders, email Drew at fightpromotions@gmail.com and he will get you a 2017 New Season Seat Invoice. Tickets for all 2017 Fight Club OC shows including Opening Night February 16th go on sale to the pub lic on Wednesday, February 1st at www.fightcluboc.com. Fight Club OC – Pro Boxing & Pro MMA

Where Your Fights & Entertainment Are Guaranteed!