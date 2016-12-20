Fight card changes for Prime Fighting 9!

A disappointing week for fight fans as the main event of Prime Fighting 9, a lightweight title bout between Prime Fighting champion Joey Gomez and Bryan Nuro has been cancelled due to ‘irreconcilable differences’ between Prime Fighting and Nuro’s coaches.

The recently announced welterweight Prime Fighting championship bout between defending champion Jake Smith and undefeated contender Joey Pierotti will now take center stage as the main event for the night. Check out our previously posted fight announcement – here!

Motivated by the the fallout of losing the main event, Prime Fighting has continued to seek the best talent of fighters from the region and beyond, with plans of some big announcements of international fighters to the card set for March 11th at the Clark County Event Center in Ridgefield, WA.

Questions for Alasdair of Prime Fighting can be directed by email at mackenzie@primefighting.com, or calling – (360) 518-6088

Stay tuned for more announcements by following Prime Fighting on Facebook or at their webiste – PrimeFighting.net