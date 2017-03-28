FFC releases official FFC 29 promo video!

After two years, Final Fight Championship is to return to Slovenia’s capital! FFC 29 is to take place April 22 in Tivoli Hall, Ljubljana with excellent fight card and intriguing matches including a couple of title bouts.

This upcoming „Champion vs. Champion“ event features a main event with lightweight champion Samo Petje fighting welterweight champ Eyevan Danenberg whose title is at stake. Other big names include Mladen Brestovac and Dževad Poturak in the co-main event of the kickboxing part of the evening and Luka Jelcic and Uroš Jurišic? in the MMA part of the evening.

FFC 29 Ljubljana

April 22, Tivoli Hall, Ljubljana, Slovenia

KB

Samo Petje (SLO) vs. Eyevan Danenberg (NED), -77kg – title match

Mladen Brestovac (CRO) vs Dževad Poturak (BiH), HW – title match

Donegi Abena (NED) vs. Daniel Lentie (FRA), HW

Aleksander Stankov (SLO) vs. Rene Wimmer (AUT), -85kg

Strahinja Denic (SER) vs. Ivan Šakic (BiH), -85kg

MMA

Luka Jelcic (CRO) vs. Valeriu Mircea (MOL), -70kg – title match

Uroš Jurišic (SLO) vs. Sergio Souza (BRA), – 80kg

Tilen Kolaric (SLO) vs. Ahmed Vila (BiH), -66kg

Ivan Erslan (CRO) vs. Ivica Tadijanov (CRO), -93kg

Jasmin Memovic (BiH) vs. Marko Ostanek (CRO) – 75kg