FFC releases official FFC 28 Athens promo video!

Final Fight Championship released its official promo video for the upcoming FFC 28 Greece vs. Rest of the World event that is to take place March 11 in Athens, Greece.

In 2016 FFC made its debut in Greece and was proclaimed by the media as the best fighting sports event that ever took place in that country. This time the bar is raised even higher and FFC 28 is coming back to Athens with even better fight card and even more impressive fighting sports spectacle. The event features six kickboxing matches and six MMA bouts with three title fights!

FFC 28: Athens “Greece vs. Rest of the World”

MMA:

Robin Van Roosmalen (NED) vs. TBA, -66kg

Darko Stoši? (SER) vs. Emil Zahariev (BUL), HW – title match

Filip Peji? (CRO) vs. Alexis Savvidis (GRE), -70kg

Andreas Michailidis (GRE) vs. Duško Todorovi? (SER), -84kg

Alexandros Papadimitriou (GRE) vs. Giannis Michalopoulos (GRE), -70kg

TBA vs. TBA

KB:

Samo Petje (SLO) vs. Meletis Kakoubavas (GRE), -70kg

Eyevan Danenberg (NED) vs. Ivan Bili? (CRO), -77kg – title match

Denis Marjanovi? (BiH) vs. Andi Vrta?i? (CRO), -85kg – title match

Stavros Grigorakakis (GRE) vs. Tomislav ?ikoti? (CRO), HW

Fionis Fotis (GRE) vs. Giannis Fezoulai (ALB), -77kg

TBA vs. TBA