FFC light heavyweight champ Jeremy Kimball makes his UFC debut in 10 days!

FFC light heavyweight champion Jeremy Kimball is soon to have his UFC debut at UFC on FOX 23 in Denver. His opponent will be Marcos Rogerio Da Lima and the match is only ten days away. Almost only a month after winning the FFC belt, Jeremy Kimball got the call he always dreamed of. Due to an injury of another athlete, Kimball was asked to step up on short notice and fight experienced UFC fighter Marcos Rogerio Da Lima. Despite not having much time to get ready, Jeremy accepted this unique opportunity and he is already participating in Fight Week in Denver. But although he inked a deal with UFC, he expressed his wish to fight in Croatia at FFC again.

„I never expect anything I just stay ready to fight and ready to go for whatever opportunity comes, and my reaction was, about time. It is not much notice but I’ve stayed in shape and ready to go in case an opportunity came up so I am ready to go out and fight. Right now it is just for this fight, we will see what happens after,“ said Jeremy. Jeremy also stated that fighting in FFC had an impact on getting a UFC deal. „I think it helped a lot and just winning fights against high level opponents and I’m thankful FFC gave me big tough fights. I definitely loved it in Croatia and I hope I’ll get to come back to fight either for the UFC or some other way, but I will fight in Croatia again! It was a fun amazing place.“ Jeremy accepted this match on short notice and his opponent Marcos Rogerio Da Lima is very strong and experienced. „He might have some experience but I have fought a lot of tough competition and I am ready to beat him in every aspect. I definitely want to break into the top ten and just fight my ass off like I always have and always will. I have fought for other big organizations but this is by far the biggest but all fights are the same so I was excited for a day but this is business and I’m here to fight and win and move on to the next test,“ stated Kimball.