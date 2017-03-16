FFC is going to Ljubljana, Slovenia: Samo Petje will fight in welterweight for his second FFC belt and lock horns with FFC champ Eyevan Danenberg!

After two years, Final Fight Championship is to return to Slovenia’s capital. FFC held its last event in Ljubljana in April 2015 headlined by Igor Pokrajac in the MMA part of the event and Samo Petje in the kickboxing section of the show.

FFC 29 is to take place April 22 in Tivoli Hall with excellent fight card and intriguing matches including a couple of title bouts.

The event will be headlined by one of the best European kickboxers and definitely the best Slovenian fighter, Samo Petje. After his excellent performance in Athens at FFC 28 where he retaliated for his only KO loss, the FFC champ decided to raise the bar. In first such a match in the history of Final Fight Championship, Samo Petje will try to unite lightweight and welterweight division belts. This time he will fight in welterweight and lock horns with FFC champ Eyevan Danenberg. In case he manages to defeat Danenberg, Petje will become the first champ with two FFC belts. However, Danenberg’s excellent performance in Athens where he defended his title against Ivan Bili? is definitely a proof that the two KO artists will bring war to the ring.

The co-main event features a clash between Croatia’s and Bosnia’s best heavyweights. Undisputed FFC heavyweight champion Mladen ‘The Scorpion Sting’ Brestovac will defend his belt against legendary Dževad ‘BH Machine’ Poturak. Brestovac is one of the world’s best kickboxers and in a title match in 2016 he fought champion Rico Verhoeven. However, this time he will face K-1 WGP semi-finalist and man who defeated Daniel Ghita, Sergei Lascenko and Melvin Manhoef. Poturak believes he still has the power in his fists and now he will try to score the biggest win in his career after K-1 WGP semi-finals.

In a match between two relentless hard hitters, Slovenia’s Aleksander Stankov will lock horns with Austria’s Rene Wimmer. Having in mind their uncompromising styles, this match has a potential to be the fight of the night.

When it comes to the MMA part of the show, the whole fight card has not been revealed yet. FFC lightweight champ Luka Jel?i? (9-2) coming from Dublin’s famous SBG is to defend his belt for the first time against Moldavia’s dangerous Valeriu Mircea who is also a member of Bellator roster. At FFC 27 in Zagreb Jel?i? defeated Italy’s Danilo Belluardo and won the FFC gold. In Tivoli he will face young but very experienced Mircea (13-4) which will be one of the toughest tests in his career.

In another interesting match- up FFC Futures champ Tilen Kolari? (3-2) will face former FFC lightweight champ and Stockholm’s Allstars Gym member Ahmed Vila (5-1) in a featherweight match. Kolari? is one of Slovenia’s biggest MMA prospects who impressed the fans in 2014 when he defeated very tough opponents. However, after his unsuccessful debut against Danilo Belluardo, Kolari? will try to make up for his loss in a match with Bosnia’s rising star.

More info on fight card soon…

FFC 29 Ljubljana

April 22, Tivoli Hall, Ljubljana, Slovenia

KB

Samo Petje (SLO) vs. Eyevan Danenberg (NED), -77kg – title match

Mladen Brestovac (CRO) vs Dževad Poturak (BiH), HW – title match

Donegi Abena (NED) vs. Daniel Lentie (FRA), HW

Aleksander Stankov (SLO) vs. Rene Wimmer (AUT), -85kg

Strahinja Deni? (SER) vs. Budimir Bajbi? (BiH), -85kg

MMA:

Luka Jel?i? (CRO) vs. Valeriu Mircea (MOL), -70kg – title match

Tilen Kolari? (SLO) vs. Ahmed Vila (BiH), -66kg

Ivan Erslan (CRO) vs. Ivica Tadijanov (CRO), -93kg