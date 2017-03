After two years, Final Fight Championship is to return to Slovenia’s capital. FFC 29 is to take place April 22 in Ljubljana at Tivoli Hall with excellent fight card and intriguing matches including a couple of title bouts.

As announced on the pre-fight press conference this Wednesday, FFC 29 tickets went on sale today.

Tickets for the event start at €20 at Eventim.si and Eventim ticket offices. Tickets at Golden Circle amount to €45.

