FFC 28 – “Greece vs. Rest of the World” settled for March!

A year after a very successful debut in Greece (FFC22), Final Fight Championship® is coming back to Athens with even stronger fight card and even more impressive fighting sports spectacle. FFC 28 is to take place March 11 with six kickboxing matches and six MMA bouts. This event dubbed Greece vs. Rest of the World will also feature three title matches. The first FFC® in Greece took place February 2016 and it was rated as the biggest fighting sports spectacle ever in Greece by the media. Robin Van Roosmalen’s MMA debut raised everyone’s curiosity and numerous KO’s emphasized the quality of this amazing fight card. This is why FFC® decided to return to this Mediterranean country to raise the bar even a few levels higher.

MMA: Van Roosmalen returns to the FFC® ring, Stoši? defends the belt In the main event of the MMA part of the evening, one of the world’s best kickboxers Robin Van Roosmalen (1-0), will have another MMA bout. This Dutch fighter made a brilliant MMA debut last year in Athens when he KO’ed Athinodoros Michailidis. However, the name of his opponent this time has not been revealed yet, but it is unnecessary to stress that this year this excellent athlete will be in the limelight again. In the co-main event FFC® heavyweight champ Darko Stoši? (10-1) is to defend his belt for the second time. His opponent will be European MMA veteran coming from Bulgaria, Emil Zahariev (22-7). Another interesting fact is that the two were to fight at FFC® in Athens last year when Stoši? was has not yet been the champion. However, problems with law stopped Zahariev from entering the FFC® ring and the match was cancelled and postponed under quite unusual circumstances. In his last bout in Zagreb at FFC 27, Stoši? defeated MMA veteran Dion Staring via unanimous decision and confirmed that he has all the rights to carry the FFC® belt. In Greece the audience will also have a chance to enjoy the bout between Croatia’s Filip “Nitro” Peji? (12-2) who is also FFC® featherweight champ. This former UFC fighter will this time fight in a heavier division and his opponent will be hometown prospect Alex Savvidis (14-6). This match will, however, not be a title match, but it will be featuring Croatia’s best young MMA fighter and young Greek hope nicknamed “the Furious Kid” who is only 21 year old. This match will definitely rise audience to their feet and attract a lot of curious MMA fans. Best Greek MMA fighter and a great favorite of the Athenian audience Andreas Michailidis (7-2) will also fight at FFC 28. This Bellator middleweight fighter will face Serbian MMA prospect, undefeated Duško Todorovi? (4-0). Both fighters like to finish their fights and this match is not likely to go to distance. Michailidis has not fought in his hometown for a couple of years now and the Athenian audience is excited to see him fighting again. Greek MMA fans will also definitely enjoy one all-Greek match featuring Alexandros Papadimitrou (1-1) and Giannis Michalopoulos (0-0) i the lightweight division. Papadimitrou impressed FFC® match-makers and leaders when he defeated Bulgaria’s excellent Vladislav Genov in his FFC® debut. This impressive win secured him another FFC fight.

Kickboxing; Petje and Kakoubavas in rematch, two title bouts Kickboxing part of the evening will be headlined by a real fighting sports treat since Slovenia’s Samo Petje and Greek KO artist Meletis Kakoubavas will have a rematch in lightweight division. First time they met in the FFC® ring was at FFC 22 when Kakoubavas KO’ed the Slovenian fighter in the most brutal way and took the belt from the FFC® champ. Video of this mega KO was replayed in the media and shared on social networks for months that followed, but good luck for Kakoubavas did not last long. Serious injury and a surgery that followed forced Kakoubavas to take a longer break and thus he had to give up his FFC® title. In the meanwhile, Petje scored new wins and seized the throne again meaning that this match will be a kind of a „deja vu“. Will this revenge thirsty Slovenian fighter score a much wanted win or will Kakoubavas defeat his opponent again in front of his hometown audience? Find out at FFC® 28. The co-main event will feature a title match in welterweight division. FFC® champion and member of prominent Glory kickboxing promotion Eyevan Danenberg will defend his title for the first time against Croatia’s prospect and hard hitter Ivan Bili?. Danenberg won the title in September 2016 and he is still undefeated in the FFC® ring. On the other hand, Bili? impressed FFC® leaders with spectacular win in Linz at FFC 26 and later in Zagreb at FFC 27. Another title bout in the kickboxing part of the event will be the one featuring Bosnia’s hard hitter Denis Marjanovi? and another Croatian contender Andi Vrta?i?. Marjanovi? won his belt at the most recent FFC® event in 2016 in Zagreb. At the same event, Vrta?i? scored an impressive win and secured himself contender position. The only heavyweight kickboxing match at this fight card will be the one between Greece’s Stavros Grigorakakis and FFC® veteran Tomislav ?ikoti?. Both fighters are known to be hard hitters and KO artists and this bout is surely to be a spectacle for itself.

FFC 28: Athens: Greece vs. Rest of the World MMA: Robin Van Roosmalen (NED) vs. TBA, -66kg

Darko Stoši? (SER) vs. Emil Zahariev (BUL), HW – title match

Filip Peji? (CRO) vs. Alexis Savvidis (GRE), -70kg

Andreas Michailidis (GRE) vs. Duško Todorovi? (SER), -84kg

Alexandros Papadimitriou (GRE) vs. Giannis Michalopoulos (GRE), -70kg

TBA vs. TBA KB: Samo Petje (SLO) vs. Meletis Kakoubavas (GRE), -70kg

Eyevan Danenberg (NED) vs. Ivan Bili? (CRO), -77kg – title match

Denis Marjanovi? (CRO) vs. Andi Vrta?i? (CRO), -85kg – title match

Stavros Grigorakakis (GRE) vs. Tomislav ?ikoti? (CRO), HW

Fionis Fotis (GRE) vs. Giannis Fezoulai (ALB), -77kg

TBA vs. TBA