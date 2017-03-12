FFC 28 Athens – MMA Results – Van Roosmalen and Stoši? notch super fast wins!

This Saturday, March 11, Final Fight Championship held its 28th event and returned to the capital of Greece with six MMA and six kickboxing matches.

The main event of the MMA part of the show featured Dutch kickboxing superstar Robin Van Roosmalen. The Dutch fighter scored his first MMA win last year in Athens via brutal KO and this time he won via TKO. Famous Glory champion KO’ed his opponent Risto Dimitrov from FYROM already in the first round with a big hook and crowed the MMA part of the evening.

MMA:

Robin van Roosmalen def. Risto Dimitrov by TKO (strikes). Round 1, 2:56

Darko Stoši? def. Emil Zahariev by TKO (leg kicks). Round 1, 2:07 – heavyweight title

Alexis Savvidis vs. Filip Peji? ruled a draw

Andreas Michailidis def. Borce Talevski by TKO (punches). Round 1, 1:25

Stamatis Moroulis def. Edgar Santos by TKO (punches). Round 2, 1:59

Giannis Michalopoulos def. Alexandros Papadimitriou by unanimous decision