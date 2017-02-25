February 24, 2017 – Josh Hill and Mickey Meyer Management Group announce Josh “Gentleman” Hill (15-2-0) entering free agency.

For immediate release: February 24, 2017 – Josh Hill and Mickey Meyer Management Group announce Josh “Gentleman” Hill (15-2-0) entering free agency.

Josh Hill has been a professional in Mixed Martial Arts since 2009 and has fought in promotions such as WSOF, TKO MMA, and Score Fighting Series. The “Gentleman” quickly became known to be a top level Canadian fighter. After going undefeated throughout Canada’s local fight circuit Josh set his sights on International success.

In 2015 after an appearance on The Ultimate Fighter and being undefeated in his 10 professional fights, Josh earned the chance to face WSOF Bantamweight Champion, Marlon Moraes. The only 2 losses on Hill’s record, coming from the fan favorite championship fights with Moraes. With dominate wins over top-level competition like Bekbulat Magomedov, Xavier Alaoui, Josh Rettinghouse, Patrick Holohan; Josh believes he is in his prime and ready to enter the next exciting stage of his fighting career.

Josh “Gentleman” Hill will be following in the footsteps of many top-level fighters who have become free agents over the past few months. Josh is very appreciative of his past promoters and continues to be in great standing with them, but with exciting developments happening in MMA around the world, Josh and his team are extremely optimistic about entering the free agency market.

Josh Hill Stats : (15-2-0)

Weight: 135lbs (61kg) Height: 5’6

Out of: Toronto, Canada DOB: 1986/11/24

About Vision Quest MMA and Fitness:

Josh Hill founded and created Vision Quest MMA and Fitness with child hood friend and manager, Scott Macovi. The two envisioned a training facility that could operate as a recreational martial arts gym that helps develop kids and youth with martial arts, get adults in shape, at the same time having their own place to be able to tailor professional training camps to their specific needs and criteria.

For more information please visit Vision Quest MMA and Fitness on Facebook

About Mickey Meyer Management Group:

Mickey Meyer Management Group is a talent management agency based out of Toronto, Canada. Mickey Meyer works with athletes holistically, aiming to take down barriers between sports and other avenues of entertainment. Homegrown talent is what they look for, but their vision is to develop athlete’s brands globally. For more information please visit www.mickeymeyer.com