FCFF’s Best of 2016 List: Fastest KO on the Jan 28 Fight Card

The FCFF names the BEST of 2016, Fastest KO on the January Fight Card Portland, OR – The FCFF is Oregon’s oldest and most respected MMA organization and since 2009 we’ve honored each year’s best. There are twelve categories in our “Best of 2016” list from “Fighter of the Year,” to “Most Improved,” to our “2017 Fighter to Watch.” This annual list will become part of the FCFF’s Fighter Hall of Fame. The best part, Fernando Alvarado, who earned the honors of “Fastest Knockout in 2016” is on the January 28th FIGHT CARD for Rumble @ The Roseland 90 – our 15th year anniversary show. Click HERE to see a video that at 25 seconds, Alvarado’s KO win is featured. Please visit our page online to see more information and photos of each honoree: 2016 FCFF Fighter of Year: Cris Williams

2016 Bout of the Year: Ryen Betzhold vs Tristan Lindi

FCFF Rookie of the Year: Exie Benitez

Most Improved Fighter: Michael Collazo

2017 Fighter-to-Watch: Tunde Arigbon

Best Female Fighter of the Year: Makena McCluskey

Fastest KO of 2016: 220 Fernando Alvarado def. Kyle Weese – KO at :10 seconds of Rd. 1

Best KO of 2016: Zach Moore def. Matt Charaba – KO @ 1:02 of Rd. 3

of Rd. 3 Best Submission of 2016: Aaron Lopez over Brandon Lunny

Best Comeback of 2016: Quinten Wyland

Best Crowd Following: Gracie Barra

Best Intro to the Slammer: Scott Baker (with his two sons) at Rumble 89 Tickets are going fast – don’t wait – our last event SOLD OUT and so did Submission Underground II. Cascade Tickets online, skip the fee and buy in person at Bridge City Fight Shop. More on facebook!