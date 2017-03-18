FCFF: Rumble @ The Roseland 91 Results
Team MMAmadhouse wants to give a huge shout out to @BOSSLADYMMA, she is part of our family and matchmaker for FCFF. She will be providing us with the results.
**Fight Card Subject To Change**
155lbs Hakon Metzger vs Zack Cox
145lbs Dylan Grell vs Steven Chang
135lbs Austin Stephens vs Zach Martin
FCFF 145lb Title Chris Logan vs Yan Martin
170lbs Ryan Cook vs Tunde Arigbon
135lbs Title Trevor Simpson vs Abdual Kamara
160 Super Fight Angel Espino vs DJ Nttall
FCFF 185 Title Eric McConico vs Michael Collazo