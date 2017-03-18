FCFF: Rumble @ The Roseland 91 Results

FCFF: Rumble @ The Roseland 91 Results

Team MMAmadhouse wants to give a huge shout out to @BOSSLADYMMA, she is part of our family and matchmaker for FCFF. She will be providing us with the results.

**Fight Card Subject To Change**

155lbs Hakon Metzger vs Zack Cox

145lbs Dylan Grell vs Steven Chang

135lbs Austin Stephens vs Zach Martin

FCFF 145lb Title Chris Logan vs Yan Martin

170lbs Ryan Cook vs Tunde Arigbon

135lbs Title Trevor Simpson vs Abdual Kamara

160 Super Fight Angel Espino vs DJ Nttall

FCFF 185 Title Eric McConico vs Michael Collazo