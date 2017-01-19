FCFF Led Oregon State’s Legalization of MMA in 2002, Celebrates 15 Years on January 28th

FCFF Led Oregon State’s Legalization of MMA in 2002, Celebrates 15 Years on January 28th FCFF Led Oregon State’s Legalization of MMA in 2002, Celebrates 15 Years on

Portland, OR – On Saturday, January 28th the Full Contact Fighting Federation (FCFF) will celebrate 15 years in business at “Rumble @ The Roseland 90.” The FCFF is the organization that challenged the state of Oregon’s Athletic Commission (OSAC) to include MMA in 2002. It was through a court ruling that MMA was legalized under OSAC, which paved the way for the sport in the state. Fifteen years later, mixed martial arts has grown tremendously from a misunderstood sport into one of the most popular athletic events on the planet. The FCFF has a rich history and is still producing the region’s top mma talent. Over the past 15 years the FCFF has worked to establish Portland, Oregon as an MMA Supertown; join the celebration on Saturday, January 28th at Rumble @ The Roseland 90. Tickets available at Cascade Tickets or at Bridge City Fight Shop.

Over the past fifteen years, the FCFF has helped launch the careers of Chael Sonnen, Ed Herman, Chris Leben, Mike Pierce, Evan Dunham, Dave Jansen, Josh Haynes, Devin Cole,

Lloyd Woodard, and Kyacy Uscola. The FCFF did not hesitate to support women in the sport. Most notably, Glena Avila was the FCFF’s three-time female Champion (2009-2010). Avila was the star of “GLENA,” a documentary film that went onto film festival success, with an international debut on Showtime.

The 90th installment of the FCFF’s signature event “Rumble @ The Roseland” will feature three Championship fights in the 125, 135, and 155-pound division. Plus, three fighters from the “Best of 2016” list (2016 Fastest Knockout, Rookie of the Year, and Best Knockout) will also be on the fight card.

The FCFF’s “Main Event” at Rumble @ The Roseland 90 will be for the Lightweight Championship. Abasi Young is the FCFF’s Welterweight Superfight Champion from Rumble @ The Roseland 87. Young earned that Superfight title by defeating Adan Suarez via a round two TKO. Young will attempt to upgrade his belt to Champion status against Thomas Patrick of Gracie Barra – the region’s top gym. This is Patrick’s second shot at the FCFF’s Championship belt and he’s putting everything on the line. At Rumble 83 Patrick had a title shot and came up short against Justin Zabroski. At Rumble 86 he earned a round two submission victory over Ivo Wallace. At Rumble 87 he earned the Lightweight Superfight belt with a round one submission over Quinten Wyland. Patrick had nothing to prove against Wyland but granted him an immediate rematch at Rumble 88 – he lost. At Rumble 90 Patrick will have his second chance at the FCFF’s title, the one prize he’s been after in eight career FCFF fights so far.

The second Championship fight at Rumble 90 could steal fight-of-the-night honors. The FCFF’s 135-pound Bantamweight Championship title is up for grabs against two outstanding fighters. Sean Kalinoski, who is considered the underdog, will bring his experience of five wins against Abdul Kamara of Gracie Barra. Not only is Kamara from the region’s top gym, but he’s fought in several productions in the Pacific Northwest, racking up wins and titles. Kamara is the Prime Fighting IV Champion and the “Battle of the Burg” Champion with a win over Sean Soliz (a highly-respected wrestler and MMA fighter). Kamara hasn’t fought in an FCFF event yet, this will be his debut in the Slammer. This is his chance to prove his dominance in the region. This fight is Kalinoski’s big shot and he earned it the hard way – in the FCFF. He’s fought five times in the FCFF since 2015. At Rumble @ The Roseland 89 (Dec 2016) he locked in an impressive armbar to finish Samuel Crawford in only forty seconds in the first round.

The third Championship fight will be in the Flyweight (125-pound) division. Justin Hubbard of Salem, Oregon will face off against Isiaah Garza. While Hubbard has more experience, Garza has momentum. Garza is coming off an impressive win at “The Redemption” event, where he faced Jonathan Ratliff and earned the round two TKO via referee stoppage. Hubbard earned three FCFF wins over his MMA career that begun in 2009. His last FCFF win was in 2012 – this is Hubbard’s comeback.

Each year the FCFF releases a “Best of” list. The “Best of 2016” list includes twelve categories and will become part of the FCFF’s Fighter Hall of Fame. Three fighters from this list are on the Rumble @ The Roseland 90 fight card. Exie Benitez of Gracie Barra is the FCFF’s “2016 Rookie of the Year” and he will face Mark Cano of Impact JJ in the 155-pound division. Fernando Alvarado earned the “Fastest Knockout of 2016” and will face Claude Phillips at 215-pounds. Also, Zach Moore of Straight Blast Gym received the honors of “Best Knockout of 2016” and will fight Aaron Ecklund of Combat Sports Center at 145-pounds. To see the complete “Best of 2016” for the FCFF, please see it online at: http://thefcff.com/index.php? page=news

About the FCFF:

The FCFF is Oregon’s oldest and most respected mixed martial arts promotions company. It’s signature event “Rumble @ The Roseland” was established in 2001 at Roseland theater in downtown Portland. The FCFF has grown across the state, hosting events from Pendleton, Oregon to the Coast. The FCFF hosted two events on the Oregon Coast: the “Battle at the Mountain” series in partnership with Spirit Mountain Casino and the “Caged on the Coast” series with Chinook Winds Casino. The FCFF has been featured countless times across the MMA media landscape including being called the ‘golden gloves of MMA’ by Inside MMA, a nationally broadcast commentary sports program. In 2014 the FCFF begun hosting professional MMA fights in addition to matching up the region’s top amateurs in edge-of-your-seat battles for belts.