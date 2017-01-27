FCFF in the News, Saturday’s (1/28) Lightweight Title Fight Featured

FCFF Lightweight Championship Fight in the News A shout out to Oregon Sports News for covering the FCFF’s 15 year anniversary event on Saturday, January 28th at the Roseland Theater. Their article covered the FCFF’s 155-pound Lightweight Championship fight set for Rumble @ The Roseland 90 with a focus on Thomas Patrick’s journey in the Slammer. Patrick will face Abasi Young this Saturday in what will be a edge-of-your-seat battle for the belt. It’s Patrick’s second chance and he isn’t holding anything back. ” …he [Thomas Patrick] has reached a new level of fitness and doesn’t believe anyone will be able to outwork him in a fight.” Click to read the full story. SUG 3 Main Card Set to Weigh in at Rumble 90 The FCFF, in partnership with FLOGRAPPLING will present Submission Underground 3 at the Roseland Theater on Sunday, January 29th. The “Main Card” of SUG 3 will weigh in on Saturday night at Rumble @ The Roseland 90. More on facebook!