FCFF in the News, Saturday’s (1/28) Lightweight Title Fight Featured
FCFF Lightweight Championship Fight in the News

A shout out to Oregon Sports News for covering the FCFF’s 15 year anniversary event on Saturday, January 28th at the Roseland Theater. Their article covered the FCFF’s 155-pound Lightweight Championship fight set for Rumble @ The Roseland 90 with a focus on Thomas Patrick’s journey in the Slammer. Patrick will face Abasi Young this Saturday in what will be a edge-of-your-seat battle for the belt. It’s Patrick’s second chance and he isn’t holding anything back.

 

” …he [Thomas Patrick] has reached a new level of fitness and doesn’t believe anyone will be able to outwork him in a fight.” Click to read the full story.

 

 

SUG 3 Main Card Set to Weigh in at Rumble 90 

The FCFF, in partnership with FLOGRAPPLING will present Submission Underground 3 at the Roseland Theater on Sunday, January 29th.  The “Main Card” of SUG 3 will weigh in on Saturday night at Rumble @ The Roseland 90.

 

 

 
About the FCFF
The FCFF is Oregon’s oldest and most respected mixed martial arts promotions company. It’s signature event “Rumble @ The Roseland” was established in 2001 at Roseland theater in downtown Portland. The FCFF has grown across the state, hosting events from Pendleton, Oregon to the Coast. Most recently, the FCFF has established the “Battle at the Mountain” series in partnership with Spirit Mountain Casino. The FCFF has been featured countless times across the MMA media landscape including being called the ‘golden gloves of MMA’ by Inside MMA, a nationally broadcast commentary sports program. In 2014 the FCFF begun hosting professional mma fights in addition to matching up the region’s top amateurs in tooth-in-nail battles for the belt.

