Fast & furious 4-week period, May 19 & June 15 M-1 Global to promote four M-1 Challenge events

Alexander Shlemenko Sergei Kharitonov
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (May 5, 2017) – M-1 Global action will be fast and furious as the Russia-based MMA promotional company will present four major M-1 Challenge events, starting May 19. in less than a four-week period.
All four events will be streamed live in high definition on www.M1Global.TV.
. Viewers will be able to watch the preliminary fights and main card by logging on to register at www.M1Global.TV
. Fans may watch all the action on their computers, as well as on Android and Apple smart phones and tablets.
M-1 Challenge 77 – May 19 – Sochi, Russia
Former two-time M-1 Challenge light heavyweight champion Viktor Nemkov(24-6-0, M-1: 17-5-0) will take on M-1 Global-debuting Ronny Markes (16-4-0, M-1: 0-0-0), of Brazil, in the main event.
Undefeated Russian middleweight prospect Artiom Frolov (8-0-0, M-1: 5-0-0) vs. Talekh “The Azerbaijan Terminator” Nadzhafzade (4-1-1 (M-1: 2-1-0), Russian featherweight Viktor Kolesnik (9-2-1, M-1: 0-0-0) vs. Brazlian Felipe Rego (8-3-0, M-1: 0-1-0), and Ukrainian welterweight Audrey “Iron” Lezhnev(11-7-0, M-1: 3-3-0) vs. Russian Kurbanali Abdusalamov are also scheduled to be in action.
M-1 Challenge 78 – May 26 – Orenburg, Russia
Former M-1 Challenge lightweight champion Maxim Divnich (13-2-0, M-1: 7-2-0), of Ukraine, and Kazakhstan native Damir Ismagulov (10-2-0, M-1: 6-1-0), fighting out of Russia, will square off in the main event for the vacant M-1 Challenge lightweight title.
German heavyweight Frank “Tattoo” Kortz (4-1-0, M-1: 0-0-0) faces Nikolay Savilov (4-2-0, M-1: 1-0-0).
M-1 Challenge 79 – June 1 – St. Petersburg, Russia
Former Bellator champions, Russian great Alexander “Storm” Shlemenko (55-7-0, M-1: 5-0-0) and M-1 Global debuting Brandon “Bull” Halsey (9-2-0, M-1: 0-0-0) throw-down in the main event of a rematch originally won by the American.
Russian middleweight Valery “The Russian Hammer” Myasnikon (11-1-2, M-1: 2-1-2) meets veteran Enoc Solves Torres (19-9-1, M-1: 5-6-1), of Spain.
M-1 Challenge 80 – June 15 – Harbin, China
Russian heavyweight star Sergei “The Paratrooper” Kharitonov (23-6-0, M-1: 3-0-0) returns to M-1 Global against Brazilian invader Marcus Vinicius “Montanha” Lopes (11-5-0, M-1: 2-1-0). In the main event.
M-1 Challenge featherweight champion Ivan “Buki” Buchinger (31-5-0, M-1:6-1-0), of Slovania, will defend his crown against Russian challenger Timur Nagibin (9-2-0, M-1: 5-1-0).
