FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE M-1 GLOBAL NOTEBOOK Fast & furious 4-week period, May 19 & June 15 M-1 Global to promote four M-1 Challenge events Alexander Shlemenko Sergei Kharitonov ST. PETERSBURG, Russia ( May 5, 2017 ) – M-1 Global action will be fast and furious as the Russia-based MMA promotional company will present four major M-1 Challenge events, starting May 19. in less than a four-week period. All four events will be streamed live in high definition on www.M1Global.TV . Viewers will be able to watch the preliminary fights and main card by logging on to register at www.M1Global.TV . Fans may watch all the action on their computers, as well as on Android and Apple smart phones and tablets. M-1 Challenge 77 – May 19 – Sochi, Russia Former two-time M-1 Challenge light heavyweight champion Viktor Nemkov(24-6-0, M-1: 17-5-0) will take on M-1 Global-debuting Ronny Markes (16-4-0, M-1: 0-0-0), of Brazil, in the main event. Undefeated Russian middleweight prospect Artiom Frolov (8-0-0, M-1: 5-0-0) vs. Talekh “The Azerbaijan Terminator” Nadzhafzade (4-1-1 (M-1: 2-1-0), Russian featherweight Viktor Kolesnik (9-2-1, M-1: 0-0-0) vs. Brazlian Felipe Rego (8-3-0, M-1: 0-1-0), and Ukrainian welterweight Audrey “Iron” Lezhnev(11-7-0, M-1: 3-3-0) vs. Russian Kurbanali Abdusalamov are also scheduled to be in action. M-1 Challenge 78 – May 26 – Orenburg, Russia Former M-1 Challenge lightweight champion Maxim Divnich (13-2-0, M-1: 7-2-0), of Ukraine, and Kazakhstan native Damir Ismagulov (10-2-0, M-1: 6-1-0), fighting out of Russia, will square off in the main event for the vacant M-1 Challenge lightweight title. German heavyweight Frank “Tattoo” Kortz (4-1-0, M-1: 0-0-0) faces Nikolay Savilov (4-2-0, M-1: 1-0-0). M-1 Challenge 79 – June 1 – St. Petersburg, Russia Former Bellator champions, Russian great Alexander “Storm” Shlemenko (55-7-0, M-1: 5-0-0) and M-1 Global debuting Brandon “Bull” Halsey (9-2-0, M-1: 0-0-0) throw-down in the main event of a rematch originally won by the American. Russian middleweight Valery “The Russian Hammer” Myasnikon (11-1-2, M-1: 2-1-2) meets veteran Enoc Solves Torres (19-9-1, M-1: 5-6-1), of Spain. M-1 Challenge 80 – June 15 – Harbin, China Russian heavyweight star Sergei “The Paratrooper” Kharitonov (23-6-0, M-1: 3-0-0) returns to M-1 Global against Brazilian invader Marcus Vinicius “Montanha” Lopes (11-5-0, M-1: 2-1-0). In the main event. M-1 Challenge featherweight champion Ivan “Buki” Buchinger (31-5-0, M-1:6-1-0), of Slovania, will defend his crown against Russian challenger Timur Nagibin (9-2-0, M-1: 5-1-0). M-1 CHALLENGE EVENT CALENDAR: M-1 Challenge 77: Nemkov vs. Markes – May 19, 2017 Sochi, Russia M-1 Challenge 78: Divnich vs. Ismagulov – May 26, 2017 in Orenburg, Russia M-1 Challenge 79: Shlemenko vs. Halsey – June 1, 2017 in St. Petersburg, Russia M-1 Challenge 80: Kharitonov vs/ Lopes – June 15, 2017 in Harbin, China ABOUT M-1 GLOBAL: Founded in 1997, M-1 Global has established itself in Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) as the premier entity for discovering and developing the world's next-generation of superstar fighters. With its office in St Petersburg, Russia, the M-1 brand has staged nearly 200 events worldwide, including M-1 Selection, M-1 Challenge, M-1 Global and M-1 Global HWGP events, in addition to co-promoting Strikeforce events and M-1 Global on the U.S. network, Showtime. Captivating live, television and broadband audiences with its superior production values and match-ups, M-1 Global events have featured some of the sport’s top names, including legendary heavyweight Fedor Emelianenko, Andrei Arlovski, Gegard Mousasi, Alistair Overeem, Keith Jardine, Ben Rothwell, Melvin Manhoef, Sergei Kharitonov, Aleksander Emelianenko, Roman Zentsov, Yushin Okami, Mike Pyle, Denis Kang, Martin Kampmann, Amar Suloev, Chalid Arrab and Stephan Struve. 2017 promises to be another sensational year of world-class competition, featuring a full calendar of Challenge events, fueled by a talent-rich contention system ranking M-1 Global Champions among the greatest fighters in the sport. ABOUT M-1GLOBAL.TV : Enjoy MMA action now in high definition brought to you by M-1Global.tv, offering only the best fights from M-1 Global and other MMA organizations. M-1Global.tv is a great platform developed specifically to bring together the most exhaustive fight video database. 