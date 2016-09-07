FAM FIGHT NIGHT – Desafio Supremo Faca na Caveira Results

After weighing the headquarters of the Special Operations Battalion of Goiás (BOPE), came the great day of FAM FIGHT NIGHT – Desafio Supremo Faca na Caveira

The event had 10 super fights that raised the public present at the site below to see the full results



FAM FIGHT NIGHT – Desafio Supremo Faca na Caveira

Date: September 3, 2016

Location: Clube Ferreira Pacheco

Goiânia , Goiás , Brazil

Official results

MMA

Main Event

70 kg Title Fight –

Igor Pakato defeated Rodrigo Mamute by knockout in the ground and pound to 04:30 of the first round

84kg Title Fight –

Julio Cesar dos Santos defeated Paulo Franco by submission (arm triangle) at 4:45 of the second round

Diego Pompeu won Raniere Silva by unanimous decision

Erivan “Negão” won Geraldo Ferro by TKO (kicks broke the arm) at 4:50 of the first round

Up to 120kg Title Fight –

Vinicius Mamute beat Renan Pobrema by submission (armbar) at 3:37 of the first round

Jesian Julia won Fabiane Pires by technical knockout (kicks and knees) at 3:53 of the first round

Alfredo “Mad Dog Show” Pereira Lima lopes won Cristyan Silva by submission (foot switch) at 2:16 of the first round

Muay Thai –

Bruce Thai defeated Bruno “Psychopath” by unanimous decision

Claudio Morais beat Marcos Vinicius by split decision

Jiu Jitsu –

Kiko Santoro vs Raul Fernandes (canceled Fight)

Submission –

John Smith wins Matheus Santos by submission (heel hook) at 1:40

Collaboration: Fabio “Shon”

Credits Photos: 2C Studio de Images