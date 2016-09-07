FAM FIGHT NIGHT – Desafio Supremo Faca na Caveira Results

After weighing the headquarters of the Special Operations Battalion of Goiás (BOPE), came the great day of FAM FIGHT NIGHT – Desafio Supremo Faca na Caveira
The event had 10 super fights that raised the public present at the site below to see the full results
FAM FIGHT NIGHT – Desafio Supremo Faca na Caveira
Date: September 3, 2016
Location: Clube Ferreira Pacheco
Goiânia , Goiás , Brazil
Official results
MMA
Main Event
70 kg Title Fight –
Igor Pakato defeated Rodrigo Mamute by knockout in the ground and pound to 04:30 of the first round
84kg Title Fight –
Julio Cesar dos Santos defeated Paulo Franco by submission (arm triangle) at 4:45 of the second round
Diego Pompeu won Raniere Silva by unanimous decision
Erivan “Negão” won Geraldo Ferro by TKO (kicks broke the arm) at 4:50 of the first round
Up to 120kg Title Fight –
Vinicius Mamute beat Renan Pobrema by submission (armbar) at 3:37 of the first round
Jesian Julia won Fabiane Pires by technical knockout (kicks and knees) at 3:53 of the first round
Alfredo “Mad Dog Show” Pereira Lima lopes won Cristyan Silva by submission (foot switch) at 2:16 of the first round
Muay Thai –
Bruce Thai defeated Bruno “Psychopath” by unanimous decision
Claudio Morais beat Marcos Vinicius by split decision
Jiu Jitsu –
Kiko Santoro vs Raul Fernandes (canceled Fight)
Submission –
John Smith wins Matheus Santos by submission (heel hook) at 1:40
Collaboration: Fabio “Shon”
Credits Photos: 2C Studio de Images
boa tarde, vc sabe me informar quem foi o organizador do evento?
Aqui está um link para a página de promoções facebook . Espero que irá ajudá-lo https://www.facebook.com/famfightoficial/