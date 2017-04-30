Fakhreddine taunts Mafra after second win at Brave 6, says Brazilian is a “coward”

Fakhreddine taunts Mafra after second win at Brave 6, says Brazilian is a “coward”

Mohammad Fakhreddine had a wild week leading up to Brave 6. After not making weight for his Welterweight fight against Leonardo Mafra, “The Latest” found out his opponent declined to take the bout. Eager to remain on the card, the Lebanese agreed to take a Catchweight fight against Pole Lukasz Witos, and knocked him out in the first round.

After picking up his second TKO inside the Brave cage, Fakhreddine called Mafra out, taunting him because of his refusal to take the fight, after “The Latest” didn’t make weight by one pound.

“I would like to send a message to my original opponent, I know he’s here somewhere. One pound! You didn’t fought me because of one pound! You were looking for an excuse to quit. You could have fought me, but you didn’t. You chickened out, you’re a coward”, Fakhreddine exclaimed, during his post-win interview with Brave announcer Cyrus Fees.

The knockout over Witos moved Mohammad Fakhreddine to 10-1 in his professional MMA career. He has two wins under the Brave banner, debuting with a TKO victory over Vinicius Cruz at Brave 4, less than a month ago.

Brave 6: Kazakhstan was the first incursion by a global Mixed Martial Arts promotion into Central Asia. The Bahrain based mixed martial arts promotion had organised a series of events in Bahrain, United Arab Emirates, Brazil, India and Kazakhstan during the initial phase of operations to develop the sport and to promote the athlete centric model envisioned by the organisation.

“About BraveCF®