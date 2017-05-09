Fakhreddine dreams of Brazil fight; Looks forward to possible Welterweight tournament

Welterweight sensation Mohammad Fakhreddine has a story of rivalry with Brazilian fighters since he became a Brave athlete. That doesn’t mean, however, he doesn’t admire the country. Quite on the contrary. Seen as Middle East’s pound for pound best fighter, the Lebanese phenom admitted that competing in Brazil is one of his dreams.

Fakhreddine beat Vinicius “Thunder” Cruz at Brave 4 and had a war of words with former UFC fighter Leonardo Mafra after the two were scheduled to fight. “The Latest” couldn’t make weight, and the Brazilian didn’t take the fight and the two have exchanged some trash talk through social media and interviews.

“It’s an honour and a pleasure to fight for Brave. They have a lot of great fighters and the fact that it’s a global promotion, that only makes it better. I love the situation and the trips, it’s always good to visit new places and I’m hoping to fight on the next Brazil card. Brazil is a dream for me to visit and I’m really hoping to fight there”, said the Lebanese in an interview with media outlet “Sports Rants”.

Brave made its Brazil debut last March, bringing Brave 3 to São José dos Pinhais, on the outskirts of Curitiba, in Southern Brazil and the promotion could be back one more time this year. While he waits to fulfill his dream, Fakhreddine admits he wants a spot in the Welterweight tournament that Brave matchmaker Yousef Nassar proposed recently.

“I’m ready to do whatever and fight whoever for the right reasons and right numbers. If Brave wants to do a tournament to crown a champ at welterweight I have no problem fighting anyone anytime but for the right number”, claimed Fakhreddine.