Ex-TUF Brazil Leonardo Mafra signs with Brave; faces Mohammad Fakhreddine in Kazakhstan

Ex-TUF Brazil Leonardo Mafra signs with Brave; faces Mohammad Fakhreddine in Kazakhstan

Brave Combat Federation keeps expanding its Brazilian roster and the most recent signing was the former The Ultimate Fighter Brazil contestant Leonardo “Macarrão” Mafra. The welterweight is set to debut for the Bahrain-based promotion on April 29th, against Lebanon’s Mohammad Fakhreddine, at Brave 6 main card, in Kazakhstan.

With a professional record of 13 wins and 4 losses, Mafra had been under contract with UFC twice, his most recent run in the octagon ended in 2015 with a defeat against Steven Ray in Scotland. The 27-year-old Brazilian is currently training at Kings MMA, under the coaching of Rafael Cordeiro.

Brazilians are not something new for Mohammad Fakhreddine, especially after joining Brave. The Lebanese was supposed to face Thiago Vieira at Brave 1 main event but was force to withdraw due to a knee injury a few days before the match. Fakhreddine’s debut for Brave took place less than a month ago, in Abu Dhabi, with a win over another Brazilian, Vinícius Cruz. The match captivated fans and media attention for the action but also because of some controversial moments.

Brave 6: Kazakhstan is the first installment of Brave in Central Asia and will take place on April 29th, at the Halyk Arena, in Almaty City. The card is a co-promotion between Brave and the local event Qazaq FC, featuring athletes from both rosters.

The main event of the evening will put face to face two submission specialists: Brazil’s Henrique Rasputin and Russia’s Eldar Eldarov, in a lightweight showdown.

Watch Mafra vs Fakhreddine trailer below: