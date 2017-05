Evolution Fighting Championships V: Battle for Blood results

William Lavine is at the Kansas Star Arena in Mulvane, Kansas getting MMAMadhouse.com the Live results from one of the the best promotions in Kansas.

Joe Wilk vs. Marcio Navarro

Steven Nguyen vs. Jose Leyva

Chris Harris vs. Chris Beal

Kaila Thompson defeats Kelsey Adkins via submission (Rear Naked Choke) in Round 1

Dustin Blake vs. Jimmy VanHorn

-Chris Turner defeats Kyler Moberly via TKO in Round 2

-Caleb Arnold vs. Tanner Brown defeats Caleb Arnold via submission (standing guillotine) in Round 1

-Matt Hyman defeats Tim Grammon via submission (Rear Naked Choke) in Round 1

-Javontez Phillips defeats Austin Rodriquez via Unanimous decision

-Jose Martinez def. Matthew Rath via TKO in Round 2

-Clifford Easiley def. Juanta Saunders via submission in Round 2

-Joe Calloway def. Marquel Harper via submission in Round 1

-Spencer Feurerborn def. Justin Reed via TKO in Round 1