Evolution Fighting Championship introduces two new weight classes for 2017.

In an industry first for Mixed Martial Arts, Evolution Fighting Championship is excited to introduce two new weight classes for 2017. The two new classes, Super-Welterweight (175 lbs) and Super-Lightweight (165 lbs), will be used for both Professional and Amatuer MMA bouts, and this will effectively eliminate the regular Welterweight class of 170 lbs at EFC events. All fights will remain within regular Commission approved allowances for the standard weight classes. The next event, EFC 5 will be held on May 13th, 2017 at the Kansas Star Arena in Mulvane, Kansas, just 10 minutes from downtown Wichita. Net proceeds will go directly to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

According to co-founder and event emcee Chris Gerhardt, “Over the past several years at various events, I’ve discussed this idea with fighters and promoters. The level of discussion definitely increased recently with Joe Rogan leading the charge on this issue during his show. We felt the time was right to quit simply listening and to put the idea into action.”

David Rickels, co-founder, also addressed the benefit on matchmaking – “There are a lot of fighters stuck between 155 lbs and 170 lbs, and another group between 170lbs and 185 lbs, and they typically choose the lower class and then struggle to make weight. We expect more fighters will choose to fight closer to their natural weight – I truly think this will translate to stronger and faster fighters, more evenly matched and exciting fights, and more focus that week on the fight and not as much on cutting weight.”

Adding on to those comments, EFC President, Steve Hanson said “Fighter safety, more evenly matched fights, and reduction in the number of fighters missing weight were the driving factors. The name of our promotion was selected for a purpose, and we will continue to evolve and implement the best ideas we hear from others around the entire sport. All bouts will remain compliant within existing weight classes and their appropriate allowances.”



