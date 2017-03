Everything ready for the 1st edition of DOJO FIGHTS The event will be on April 8 at Autodromo La Chutana.

Will be 10 fights with the participation of the best exponents of jiu jitsu and mixed martial arts.

“The level in Peru is very good, we are very disciplined people, and soon we will see faces in major international leagues,” said fighters like Alejandra de la Puente and Rodrigo Vera. The first edition of Dojo Fights will take place on Saturday April 8 at the Autodromo facilities Chutana at kilometer 50.5 of the Panamericana Sur, facing the seaside resort of San Bartolo. Will be a martial arts event in which fights in three different disciplines they will be held: jiu jitsu, submission and MMA, and will feature some of the best examples of each. “Expectations are high: the academies unite and go a lot of people to the event, to take the sport forward , ” said the World Champion Jiu Jitsu, Alejandra de la Puente. “The level in Peru is very good, we are very disciplined people, who trains a lot and when they go out to compete usually bring very good results , ” said the champion. “Every martial art comes responsibility, there is an internal aspect, focus, control and patience, you may not know much about these sports, but they are very valuable , ” says De la Puente. Increasingly closer to the 1st Edition of Dojo Fights. Find out about all the details in this video. More information https://goo.gl/6Qulf8 The MMA fighter Rodrigo “Gato Loco” Vera, also has high expectations of the event will face what his most challenging fight to date: it will be measured against Sebastian “El Lobito” Noriega fighter who is at a great moment. “Sebastian is a complete fighter, can easily stopped fighting, muay thai and boxing combination, and may also take the fight to the floor , ” analyzes Rodrigo Vera. “This is one of the toughest fights of my career. I know I’m facing the best Sebastián Noriega who ever lived, but he is also going to face the best Rodrigo Vera has existed. ” Emotions are high. For Vera, the level of MMA in Peru has improved markedly in recent years, “especially since the arrival of compatriots to the UFC and Bellator , ” the fighter. “I am sure that in the very near future we will see national sides on major international leagues.” The expected Super Fight between Paulo Cateriano and Alejandro Tolmos attracts much attention because they are two of the best exponents of jiu jitsu national today. “I feel like the event is having a lot of punch and that after this first event Dojo Fights could become the leading organization” adventure Cateriano. On his rival, Alejandro Tolmos, said “there are many great talents in jiu Peruvian jitsu: Tolmos is someone relatively new, it is just growing, it ‘s very good and it can not be denied, but from what I have seen is very confident. Sometimes overconfidence is bad for you, and even if he knows he is fighting me, if you know my history , “says the fighter. Alejandro Tolmos, meanwhile, says he wants to win the fight within the first 10 minutes to not go into overtime, and that victory “establish myself as one of the best brown belts of Peru , ” said the fighter. “Paulo Cateriano has longer brown belt I also have enough experience, he has participated in championships and has done very well; has the advantage of having more weight and belong to a big team , “says Tolmos over his rival. “But I think I’ve trained well, physically and mentally I’m fine. I do everything I have to do to win , “he says with confidence. In addition to the 10 fights of the evening, Dojo Fights will feature additional entertainment for the public. The public will enjoy the display of tattoos live by Tatau Tattoo Studio, racing simulators cars Achorao Racing, a demonstration of jiu child jitsu and signing autographs at the Peruvian UFC fighter will be present, Claudio “El Niño” Puelles and national champion Marlon Gonzáles. Finally, all the audience can enter the event completely free between 10 pm and 11 pm to the disco of Punta Hermosa, South Dragon, indicating entry. Press: How credited

Press: How credited the presence of our friends in the press is very important to spread the sport in the country. We invite you to be part of the event: For accreditation, only have to fill out the form found on the link http://www.dojofights.com/ accreditation and we will contact to confirm your accreditation. The carrier Mobile Tours provide a fleet of buses to transport back and forth press. The form may indicate if they require this service. The press will be located on the Ring Side area, and graphics can move around the room to take photos and videos. In addition a private area where they can be fighters interviews will be implemented. On the other hand, the press will have access to the VIP area. We are waiting! Our allies

are vital part of the event the popular brand Powerade sports drinks; the carrier Mobile Tours; Mark Otto Kunz, who will be present with its best products both in the VIP lounge and the general yard; Direct taxi, which will offer a special rate for transfers to Autodrome from Lima and the southern beaches. We will also have specialized products Everlast, and audiovisual coverage is in charge of the house realizadora The Machine Films. We will also have an ambulance Rimac Seguros, to ensure the safety of everyone present at the event. Tickets are on sale at Teleticket Wong and Metro and participating academies as Sniper, Pro Fighting, Monkey Black Dragons and Jiu Jitsu. Prices are: S / 65 General soles Tribune, S / 98 and S soles Ring Side / VIP 136 suns. In addition, S / 43 soles transfer Lima-LaChutana-Lima.