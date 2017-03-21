Event Date Changed: Samurais do Cerrado

The organization of Samurais do Cerrado, announced that the date of the event has changed. Marked initially for May 6th, the event was postponed to July 1st, and will be held at another venue, at the Atlanta Music Hall, in Goiânia, Goiás, Brazil.

The Samurais do Cerrado event coverage of the TV channel, TV Goiânia Band.

It is promoted by the Federation of Mixed Martial Arts of Goiás, it has full support of the National Confederation of MMA (CNMMA).