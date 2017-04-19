Erosa-Harrington Rematch Headlines CageSport 45

Erosa to defend Lightweight Championship against former titlist

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: April 19, 2017

TACOMA, Wash. – Two months removed from putting on a thrilling championship title fight, Julian “Juicy J” Erosa and Justin “Ruckus” Harrington step back inside the cage on Saturday to once again battle over the CageSport Lightweight Championship.

Erosa claimed the first meeting, submitting Harrington to capture the belt. The Yakima, Wash.-native will now look to defend his crown in the rematch during the main event of CageSport 45 at the Emerald Queen Casino in Tacoma, Wash. on Saturday.

“CageSport has been around for almost a decade. We have had more than 500 fights over that span and we’ve never seen a title fight like the one Erosa and Harrington put on last time,” promoter Brian Halquist said. “The building was shaking because the crowd was in such a frenzy the entire time. It was only fitting we have these two champions facing each other a second time.”

The five-round title fight is one of nine bouts on the card.

Tickets are available through the EQC box office and all Ticketmaster outlets. Preliminary bouts start at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.

“I think if Erosa wins, the UFC will be calling again,” Halquist said. “If Harrington wins, we have to start talking about a trilogy. Both of these guys are world class MMA fighters. I can’t think of two bigger names currently completing in the Pacific Northwest. We’ve had numerous high-profile fighters come out of this area. These two are next in line.”

The long list of fighters hailing from the Evergreen State include current UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson and former UFC women’s bantamweight titlist Miesha Tate – both from Parkland, Wash.

Erosa (18-4) will attempt to parlay a successful title defense into a second stint with the UFC. Erosa was a finalist on UFC’S The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs. Team Faber. He defeated Marcin Wrzosek on the UFC – The Ultimate Fighter 22 Finale on Dec. 11, 2015 before losing to Teruto Ishihara on the undercard of UFC 196 – McGregor vs. Diaz.

But before he thinks about what the next steps in his career will be, he remains solely focused on Harrington.

“I actually think it’s easier to face an opponent for the second time,” said Erosa, who won the lightweight championship in the previous fight against Harrington with a first-round triangle choke. “You’re able to adjust accordingly from the first fight. At the same time, I know that for (Harrington), losing will either make him content with losing again to me, or light a fire under him and he comes back stronger. That’s what I’m prepared for. I’m ready for the best Justin Harrington there is.”

Harrington (9-3) appeared at his best from the opening bell in his first fight against Erosa, aggressively taking control of the bout and registering a pair of takedowns.

“My approach coming into this fight is same as any other – move forward, not backwards. It wasn’t a long enough fight to make any adjustments. My game plan will stay the same,” said Harrington, a two-time CageSport champion. “I was able to figure out his movement and I got a chance to feel his full power. Other than getting caught in the triangle the only negative I took from this last fight was I didn’t capitalize on my cage control and dominance.”

Erosa and Harrington’s first bout on Feb. 25 saw the sold-out crowd, which appeared split down the middle in support of each fighters, at the Emerald Queen Casino standing and cheering from the moment the fighters were introduced.

Both athletes anticipate a similar reaction during the rematch.

“I’ve fought on the biggest stage so it’s easy for me to block out everything and focus on the task at hand, but it was an electric crowd,” Erosa said about the atmosphere in the building during his title victory. “No matter how good you are at blocking things out, it’s tough when it gets as loud as it got there that night.”

Added Harrington, “The crowd that night was completely insane. As calm as I tried to be, the energy was overwhelming and it amped me up a little more than I like to be. Even though it was more than I expected, it made me want to give them what they wanted.”

CageSport 45 is brought to you by Brian Halquist Productions and CageSport MMA. For more information, please visit the CageSport MMA Facebook page and www.halquistproductions.com

CageSport MMA – Saturday, April 22, 2017

Emerald Queen Casino, Tacoma, Wash.

Main Event – 5 Rounds

CageSport Lightweight Championship

Justin Harrington (9-3) vs. Julian Erosa (18-4)

Undercard – 3 Round Bouts

265-pounds: Jose Rocha (debut) vs. Tyree Fortune (2-0-0)

140-pounds: Jake Blaski (0-2-0) vs. Justin Hugo (1-2-0)

126-pounds: Jacob Romero (debut) vs. Joey Elzea (2-0-0)

171-pounds: Fay Bursell (1-1-0) vs. Dominique Smith (debut)

138-pounds: Sean Gee (2-3-0) vs. Jose Hernandez (0-1-0)

156-pounds: Matt Coble (10-7-0) vs. Jacob Tampos (4-1-0)

127-pounds: Luis Gomez (1-3) vs. Bryce Walden (debut)

145-pounds: Jesse Hardenbrook (2-2) vs. Brandon Monteith (debut)

