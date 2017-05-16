Enfusion Live Zwolle 16 September 2017

Enfusion Live comes to Zwolle for the first time!

On the 16th of September Enfusion Live will be brought to you from Zwolle, The Netherlands, hosting the first round of the Enfusion -85kg League, a word title fight and an exciting international main event.

Superbout!

Aziz Kallah from Amsterdam will be fighting against the Thai legend Yodsanklai.

Yodsanklai has been undefeated for over 5 years. He trains at Fairtex gym Pattaya and he is the first champion of the Contender Asia tournament. Yodsanklai is seen by many fight sport enthusiasts as one of the best fighters in the world, in Thailand they call him ‘The Boxing Computer’ because of his perfect techniques.

23 year old Aziz ‘The AK-47’ Kallah train’s at the FFC Pancration Gym located in Amsterdam, under supervision of the well-known trainer Lucien Carbin. Aziz has an impressive fight record of 59 pro fights, with 56 wins. Aziz Kallah is in his weight division a multiple Dutch and European champion, and he is the proud winner of the last Enfusion Reality. He is a talent of whom every kickboxing/muay Thai enthusiast should keep an eye on, but will Aziz hold up against the hard kicks of Yodsanklai? We will see on the 16th of September in Zwolle.

The -85 KG Enfusion League

The first round of the -85 KG Enfusion League will be held in Zwolle. The Enfusion League concept has been tried and tested in the -72.5 KG class, and will now be used for the -85 KG division as well. We are happy to announce that the first round of the -85 KG Enfusion League will be held on the 16th of September and will start with international top fighters. All the fighters from the League need to face each other. Who will be the number 1 -85KG fighter after the 5 league rounds?

ROUND 1

Ibrahim ‘The Beast’ el Boustati Vs Hicham ‘ The Magician’ el Gaoui Filip Verlinden Vs Loren Javier

Ulrik Bokeme Vs Enfusion Reality Winner (Thailand may 2017)

During Zwolle one of the most spectacular fights in the 85 KG division will take place.

Ibrahim ‘The Beast’ el Boustati will take on Hicham ‘The Magician’ el Gaoui. The Beasts fighting style is to take risks, and almost all of his wins came by Knockout. Hicham el Gaoui is known for his good techniques. He is also known for his ability to wait for the opponent to make a mistake, and reacting to it. The Magician is experienced and known for keeping calm in the ring but can he keep his cool whilst fighting against the Beast?