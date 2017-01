Elite Fight Night 4: Guilherme “Carcaça” vs Juliano “Soneca” kicks off 2017

Elite Fight Night 4: Guilherme “Carcaça” makes main fight against Juliano “Soneca” in the event that opens the organization’s calendar in 2017

The stage of the show has been chosen, the date is set and the card practically set for the kick, or rather, the initial ‘strike’ of the EFN – Elite Fight Night, which will host its fourth edition on a Friday, February 10 , At the Holding Club, in Campinas, in the interior of the State of São Paulo.

_

Joining what many people love, which are the MMA fights and a super ballad, the event chaired by Cléber Brandão will arrive with everything and with a breathtaking card of lovers of fights of the campineira region, which has the custom, reveal Athletes to the largest organizations in the fastest growing sport in the world.

_

The main fight will be special. The athlete Guilherme Miranda “Carcaça”, training partner of UFC fighter Ricardo “Carcacinha” and passes through Jungle Fight, Aspera FC and Imortal FC, will look for his 15th victory in his professional career before Juliano “Soneca” .

_

In the co-main event, Rafael Teixeira will beat Pedro Santana, who is also a training partner for the Ultimate “Carcinha” athlete. Another “star” of MMA Campinense also secured his place in the card. The muse Jenny Gotti, who comes from victory in wrestling on the well-known Ana Maria “India” waits for the definition of its adversary.

_

The Holding Club is located at Avenida Nossa Senhora de Fátima, Nº723 – Taquaral – Campinas / SP and we will certainly have a full house to follow the good card of this fourth edition.

_

Check out the full card of Elite Fight Night 4: Carcass Vs. Nap:

Guilherme "Carcaça" (Black Sheep) vs. Juliano "Soneca" (Bhering JJ);

Rafael Teixeira (Faria Fighters) vs. Pedro Santana (Black Sheep);

Jenny Gotti (Black Sheep) vs TBA;

Marivan “Jacaré” (Fight n ‘Work / Tozzi JJ) vs. Kleverton Machado (Bhering JJ);

Jorge “Negro” (Honor Muay Thai) vs. Celso “Alemão” (Territory Fight);

Afonso ‘MU “Elias (Black Belt) vs. Keweny Lopes (Felipe Rodrigues Team);

Adriano Souza “Smeagol” (Fight n ‘Work / Tozzi JJ) vs. Pedro Gonçalves (Tulio Nascimento Team);

Willian Valentim (Erak Team / Forja) vs. TBA;

Diego Rodrigues (Dainese Team) vs. Iuri Paixão (Negão X-Claw);

Gordo “Pitbull” (Pitbull Thai Team) vs. TBA;

Romulo Ricardo (Claudio Rex Team) vs. Rafael Pereira (Retz Muay Thai);

Rian Martinazzo (Black Sheep) vs. Samuel Bernard (Behring JJ);

Ronaldo “Tóra” (CT Impacto Team) vs. Roni Alves (Magno Gorila Fight);

Markão “Hulk” (CT Impacto Team) vs. TBA;

Rafael “Bodão” (GFTeam) Vs. João Victor (Fight n ‘Work / Tozzi JJ);

Klebinho Diamantino (Black Sheep) vs. Gledson Juliano (Fight n ‘Work / Tozzi JJ);

Guilherme Del Campo (Alliance JJ) vs. Bruno Ferreira (GFTeam);

Leonardo Souza (Rubber Team) vs. TBA;

Pedro Henrique “Mazaroppi” (Fight n’ Work/Tozzi JJ) vs.TBA.