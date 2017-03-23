Elder Ramos Interview

What’s up fight fans. Today I got a chance to catch up with Elder Ramos. He will be taking his 17th. pro fight as the main event on April 8 at Strike Off 9 in Virginia. Let’s get comfy and exchange some words with Elder as his fight is approaching.

GHOST: What does it mean (for you) to be a fighter?

Elder: I don’t have one specific answer. It means so much to me. It is a way to represent myself and my family. When I get into the cage I think about my brothers who are no longer with us and try and make the best of my opportunities because they cannot.

GHOST: At what age did you begin to train martial arts?

Elder: 19 or 20 years old. I have been wrestling since I was 14.

GHOST: What belts do you have and in what disciplines?

Elder: I have a purple belt in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu under Leo Dalla.

GHOST: How long have you been with Gold Medalist Grappling?

Elder: I left Gold Medalist in 2006. I train between Leo Dalla, Kaizen MMA, and Freedom MMA since.

GHOST: With your fighting style do you prefer to keep the fight on your feet or take it to the ground?

Elder: I am very comfortable standing and striking, I am also comfortable on the ground and I am very good fighting from my back.

GHOST: What would you say your biggest strengths in the cage?

Elder: I have to say my heart. I believe in myself and I am always have the will to go on.

GHOST: What’s your favorite strike/submission to use in any fight?

Elder: My favorite strike is the left head kick after setting it up with the jab. My favorite submissions are heel hooks and leg locks.

GHOST: You normally fight at 170 pounds. Why did you go up to 185 pounds for this fight?

Elder: I could not find anyone to fight me at 170 pounds so I moved so I could fight.

GHOST: With cutting weight and fighter safety always being a priority. How much weight do you usually have to cut before a fight? Do you feel the weight cut has a major impact on your strength before a fight?

Elder: I cut between 30 and 35 pounds when i am fighting at my normal weight class. For this fight I only have to cut 20 pounds because I am fighting up a weight class. The weight cut definitely impacts you no matter what because it is a shock to the body even with a healthy cut. Your body will react differently to every cut and you will feel different every time.

GHOST: How do you feel knowing your fight is right around the corner and you are the main event?

Elder: I feel great about it. I just want to get in the cage and fight. It doesn’t matter if I am the main event.

GHOST: Do you have a career goal to sign with UFC, WSOF, or Bellator? If not why? If so which one and why?

Elder: The goal is always to advance to the best promotion possible.

GHOST: You have the nickname El Psycho yet you are a nice guy to talk to. Who gave it to you? Why?

Elder: The name came from when I first started out in MMA. They would say that I was psycho and violent when I was on the mat. My teammates at the time made it up.

GHOST: With the USADA tightening up on fighters with pre-fight testing and several suspensions being handed out, how do you feel about fighters getting banned for non-controlled substances?

Elder: I think it is good. Test everybody. The test is for the safety of the fighters. As a professional you have control over everything you put in your body. You know what the rules are.

GHOST: Since you have made this journey what advice can you give to new fighters wanting to make this a career?

Elder: That is a tough question and I have two pieces of advice. First would be don’t pick fights with your heart and make decisions that way. Make decisions that are good for your career. Early in my career I would take fights based on emotions. I was a good wrestler and they could have been better and I wanted to see if I could win. Have some people in your corner to help with decisions. The second thing would be that MMA is also a very selfish sport. When you win, everyone loves you. When you lose, nobody cares about you. I have seen people quit college and jobs to fight. Continue to chase your fighting dreams but be smart.

GHOST: Do you have a prediction for your fight?

I train with monster’s day in and out. I always train with high level guys so they can beat me up and make me better than I was the day before. There isn’t going to be anything my opponent will do that I have not seen. I predict winning the fight via first round TKO.

GHOST: Who is your favorite MMA fighter past or present?

Elder: I have always enjoyed watching Wanderlei Silva. He was always a beast and went in there to fight. Win, lose, or draw it didn’t matter.

Elder would like to thank everyone who has been with him throughout his career. His coaches, training partners, and fight team have all been great. He also wants to thank his family and friends for being supportive throughout his career as he works a full-time job, owns a construction business, and is a professional fighter.

I must tip my hat to Elder. He is a great guy doing what he loves. I wish him the best of luck when he enters the cage on April 8. Signing off…@GhOsToFtHeCaGe.