Eldarov demands title shot next after promise by Brave president Mohammed Shahid

After picking up his second Brave win, with a stunning knockout of Henrique Rasputin, Russian powerhouse Eldar Eldarov demanded a Lightweight title shot for his next fight inside the Brave cage.

Speaking to announcer Cyrus Fees after the Brave 6 main event, in which he dominated Brazilian Rasputin, Eldarov called out Brave president Mohammed Shahid, who made a special promise to the Russian phenom, who scored his first ever knockout win.

“This message is to Mohammed Shahid, the president of this great organization. You promised me. You said if I won my next fight, I would get a title fight next. I want to fight for this beautiful belt that Brave has. I want it!”, demanded Eldarov.

His knockout win over Rasputin moved the Russian to 9-1 in his professional MMA record. Out of his nine wins, only one has gone to a decision – his Brave debut at Brave 1, against Kevin Koldobsky. All other seven wins were by way of submission.

Brave 6: Kazakhstan was the first incursion by a global Mixed Martial Arts promotion into Central Asia. The Bahrain based mixed martial arts promotion had organised a series of events in Bahrain, United Arab Emirates, Brazil, India and Kazakhstan during the initial phase of operations to develop the sport and to promote the athlete centric model envisioned by the organisation.