EDI DE CASTRO REPRESENTS TEAM BOXER MMA AT FIGHT 2 NIGHT

The Boxer MMA team will once again have a representative at the Fight 2 Night event, which will have its second edition held on July 28 in Foz do Iguaçu / PR. Undefeated in professional MMA, midfielder Edi de Castro will make his debut at the event organized by actor and entrepreneur Bruno Gagliasso.

Edi de Castro has 4 wins in the cartel, the latter by knockout with less than a minute of fight on Otavio Sagas in Jungle Fight 82. The only fight of his career that did not end with his career was the majority draw with Felipe Ciuffo in the Samurai Combat 7. Of the four victories won so far, three were by first round knockout and one by unanimous decision at the end of all three rounds.

The presence of Edi de Castro in Fight 2 Night will take place in the “GP Welterweight F2N”, which will bring together eight athletes of the midfield category and who will meet their opponents the day before the event, by lottery that will take place at the official weigh-in.

Native from Porto Alegre

Date of birth: May 10, 1989

Professional poster: 5 fights (4 wins and 1 draw)

A equipe Boxer MMA terá novamente um representante no evento Fight 2 Night, que terá a sua segunda edição realizada no dia 28 de julho em Foz do Iguaçu/PR. Invicto no MMA profissional, o meio-médio Edi de Castro fará a sua estreia no evento organizado pelo ator e empresário Bruno Gagliasso.

Edi de Castro tem 4 vitórias no cartel, sendo a último por nocaute com menos de um minuto de luta sobre Otavio Sagas no Jungle Fight 82. A única luta de sua carreira que não terminou com viória foi o empate majoritário com Felipe Ciuffo no Samurai Combate 7. Das quatro vitórias conquistadas até o momento, três foram por nocaute no primeiro round e uma por decisão unânime ao final dos três rounds.

A presença de Edi de Castro no Fight 2 Night acontecerá no “GP Welterweight F2N”, que reunirá oito atletas da categoria meio-médio e que conhecerão seus adversários na véspera do evento, por sorteio que ocorrerá na pesagem oficial.

Natural de Porto Alegre

Data de nascimento: 10 de maio de 1989

Cartel profissional: 5 lutas (4 vitórias e 1 empate)