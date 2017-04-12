EDI DE CASTRO REPRESENTS TEAM BOXER MMA AT FIGHT 2 NIGHT
The Boxer MMA team will once again have a representative at the Fight 2 Night event, which will have its second edition held on July 28 in Foz do Iguaçu / PR. Undefeated in professional MMA, midfielder Edi de Castro will make his debut at the event organized by actor and entrepreneur Bruno Gagliasso.
Edi de Castro has 4 wins in the cartel, the latter by knockout with less than a minute of fight on Otavio Sagas in Jungle Fight 82. The only fight of his career that did not end with his career was the majority draw with Felipe Ciuffo in the Samurai Combat 7. Of the four victories won so far, three were by first round knockout and one by unanimous decision at the end of all three rounds.
The presence of Edi de Castro in Fight 2 Night will take place in the “GP Welterweight F2N”, which will bring together eight athletes of the midfield category and who will meet their opponents the day before the event, by lottery that will take place at the official weigh-in.
EDI DE CASTRO
Native from Porto Alegre
Date of birth: May 10, 1989
Professional poster: 5 fights (4 wins and 1 draw)