Duda Sales defends his belt at Batalha MMA Championship 6 on Saturday

In its first year of existence MMA Championship Battle stood out in the national MMA scene and was nominated as revelation event in 2016 for the Award Osvaldo Paquetá, considered the Oscar of the National MMA. In 2017 the Battle prepares to become among the best organizations in the country and has been working hard since the beginning of the year. In March held its fifth edition and preparing by the end of the first half two other events: On 26 May, in the city of Osasco and on June 10 in the town of Santa Isabel, closing the half with seven editions held.

Next Saturday, the Battle MMA Championship 6, an unprecedented event in the event: the card for the first time will have a champion defending his belt and honors were given to Duda Sales, current holder of the belt of roosters face Isaias Simões, a young promise in the scenario. Another belt up for grabs will be the light heavyweight, fighting between Fabricio “Pitbull” and Vagnão Silva. The Battle MMA Champioship 6 will take place in the gym José Liberatti in Osasco, starting prediction to 18 hours.

Representing Gracie Butantã team, Duda Sales won the Battle MMA belt in the fourth edition, defeating Rodrigo Ayala. Always with dominant performances and a muay thai-afiadíssimo, Duda Sales knows the importance of winning this fight to take hold of time as the champion of the division, but the young athlete Isaias Simões this glue in wanting to be the king of the category. Although only 21, Isaiah already has passed through major events in Brazil and can top this brilliant early career becoming the champion cock one of the main events in the country.

The light heavyweight champion is also known in the sixth edition of the Battle MMA in the co-main event, the fight between the representative of Silverio Team, Fabricio “Pitbull” facing Vagnão Silva, the Lotus Club team. Both athletes come from victory in battle and now hope to establish the good time career getting the belt of the category.

The Battle MMA 6 takes place on May 27 at the Gymnasium José Liberatti in Osasco, from 18 hours. See below the complete card of the event:

BATALHA MMA CHAMPIONSHIP 6

May 26th, Gym José Liberatti in Osasco – SP

CARD EVENT

Duda Sales vs Isaias Simões

Fabricio Pitbull vs Wagnão Luiz

Uyran Hamton vs Alex Sledgehammer

Marcos Dunga vs Vinicius Barqueta

Lucas Thulie vs Rodolfo Castle

Dani Cunha vs Gilese Moreira

Adriano Korea vs Marcelo Matias

Arielle Souza vs Daiane Torquato

Martin Farley vs Michael Oliveira

William Medeiros vs Fabrício Azevedo

Arthur Leandro vs Patricio Silva

Olavo Monange vs Rogerio Souza

Thiago Thiago vs Shark Bezourão

Wesley Constantino vs Thiago TKS

José Basílio vs. Hugo Paiva

Duda Sales defende seu cinturão no Batalha MMA Championship 6 no próximo sábado

Logo em seu primeiro ano de existência o Batalha MMA Championship se destacou no cenário nacional de MMA e foi indicado como evento revelação em 2016 para o Prêmio Osvaldo Paquetá, considerado o Oscar do MMA Nacional. Em 2017 o Batalha se prepara para ficar dentre as melhores organizações do país e vem trabalhando duro desde o início do ano. Em março realizou sua quinta edição e prepara até o final deste primeiro semestre outros dois eventos: Dia 26 de maio, na cidade de Osasco e no dia 10 de junho, na cidade de Santa Isabel, fechando o semestre com sete edições realizadas.

No próximo sábado, no Batalha MMA Championship 6, um fato inédito no evento: pela primeira vez o card contará com um campeão defendendo seu cinturão e as honras foram dadas à Duda Sales, atual detentor do cinturão dos galos que enfrentará Isaias Simões, uma jovem promessa no cenário. Outro cinturão em disputa será o dos meio-pesados, no combate entre Fabrício “Pitbull” e Vagnão Silva. O Batalha MMA Champioship 6 acontecerá no ginásio José Liberatti, em Osasco, com previsão de início às 18 horas.

Representando a equipe Gracie Butantã, Duda Sales conquistou o cinturão do Batalha MMA na quarta edição, ao derrotar Rodrigo Ayala. Sempre com atuações dominantes e com um muay-thai afiadíssimo, Duda Sales sabe da importância de vencer este combate para se firmar de vez como o campeão da categoria, porém o jovem atleta Isaias Simões esta na cola querendo ser o rei da categoria. Apesar de apenas 21 anos, Isaias já tem passagem por grandes eventos no Brasil e pode coroar este brilhante início de carreira tornando-se o campeão dos galos de um dos principais eventos do país.

O campeão dos meio-pesados também será conhecido na sexta edição do Batalha MMA na luta co-principal, no combate entre o representante da Silvério Team, Fabrício “Pitbull” que enfrenta Vagnão Silva, da equipe Lotus Club. Ambos atletas vêm de vitória no Batalha e agora esperam firmar o bom momento na carreira ficando com o cinturão da categoria.

O Batalha MMA 6 acontece no dia 27 de maio no Ginásio José Liberatti em Osasco, a partir das 18 horas. Veja abaixo o card completo do evento:

BATALHA MMA CHAMPIONSHIP 6

26 de maio, Ginásio José Liberatti em Osasco – SP

CARD DO EVENTO

Duda Sales vs Isaias Simões

Fabrício Pitbull vs Wagnão Luiz

Uyran Presuntinho vs Alex Marreta

Marcos Dunga vs Vinicius Barqueta

Lucas Thulie vs Rodolfo Castelo

Dani Cunha vs Gilese Moreira

Adriano Korea vs Marcelo Matias

Arielle Souza vs Daiane Torquato

Martin Farley vs Michael Oliveira

William Medeiros vs Fabrício Azevedo

Arthur Leandro vs Patricio Silva

Olavo Monange vs Rogério Souza

Thiago Tubarão vs Thiago Bezourão

Wesley Constantino vs Thiago TKS

José Basílio vs Hugo Paiva