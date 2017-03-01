DUBLIN MAIN EVENTERS SOUND OFF AHEAD OF CAGE WARRIORS 81 TITLE CLASH

on Saturday

Cage Warriors 81 will see a new light-heavyweight world champion crowned as Ireland’s Karl Moore takes on American TUF veteran Josh Clark in the main event at the 3Arena.

Moore heads a cast of Irish fighting talent looking to claim victory on home turf this weekend, and says he’s ready to step up and deliver a performance to not only send the Irish fans home happy and capture the light-heavyweight title last held by current UFC middleweight world champion Michael Bisping.

“I’m honoured to be able to fight for such a prestigious belt,” said Irish challenger Moore.

“The last guy who wore this went on to win the UFC belt as well. That’s what I plan to do also.

“I’ve been waiting for this opportunity all my life and no matter who Cage Warriors put in front of me, I’m going to steamroll over them.

“No one is going to take that belt from me in my own country and when I win it I will go on and conquer the world!”

Moore’s opponent Clark also told Cage Warriors he was excited for the opportunity to compete on the Emerald Isle this weekend.

“I can’t wait to fight Saturday night,” he enthused.

“I am willing to go through whatever to get my hand raised!

“I am going to find out how tough Karl Moore really is and I am going to leave with that belt!”

The light-heavyweight title fight tops a packed fight card as Cage Warriors makes its long-awaited return to Dublin this weekend.

Tickets are available via ticketmaster.ie.