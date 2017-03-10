Drama Will Unfold in Three Title Fights on March 18th

Middleweight Champion Returns, Two More Division Titles on the Line Portland, OR – On Saturday, March 18th the FCFF’s 185-pound Middleweight Champion will return to the Slammer at Rumble @ The Roseland 91 to make his first title defense attempt. Michael Collazo took the Middleweight Championship belt at Rumble @ The Roseland 89 in December. He battled Derek Rottenberg from Rogue Combat Academy and took fighting fans on an epic journey for six minutes and 26 seconds. Collazo was nearly knocked out in the second round and was able to regain composure. In the third round Collazo refocused himself and submitted Rottenberg via guillotine choke; the Roseland theater erupted with Collazo’s fanbase. Michael Collazo roars with emotion as he becomes the FCFF’s 185-pound Middleweight Champion at Rumble 89. Collazo will face Eric McConico from Rogue Combat Academy. McConico has the height advantage and their gym has something to prove. McConico has earned three wins in 2016. First, a ten second knockout victory at the Arena Wars: Bad Blood event against Alex Stephens. Second, a decision victory over Johnny James at Budofights 15, and most recently he claimed the Light Heavyweight Title vs Iladar Redonovick in January by decision at Hard Fought Productions’ Bear River Fighting Championship II. The FCFF’s vacant 135-pound Championship Title is up for grabs on Saturday, March 18th. Abdul Kamara from Gracie Barra will face off against Trevor Simpson from Rogue Combat Academy (RCA). RCA is looking to make a push with three fighters vying for Titles at Rumble @ The Roseland 91. Simpson is the underdog, looking to skyrocket with this Title shot. Abdul Kamara is from the region’s top gym and brings two Championship belts into the FCFF’s slammer. The third Rogue Combat Academy Title contender on the FCFF’s “Rumble @ The Roseland 91” fight card is Chris Logan. Logan will battle against Yan Kuvaldin of Impact JJ for the 145-pound Championship Title. In September of 2016 Logan earned the Arena Wars: Bad Blood Championship belt with a TKO win over Omar Godinez. On January 28th 2017 he beat Alex Killebrew at Rogue Fights 36 via TKO by a referee stoppage due to strikes. Logan has seven wins on his MMA resume, but the one time he fought in the FCFF – he lost. At Rumble @ The Roseland 86 he was defeated by Ricardo Martinez via rear naked choke submission. He wants to conquer the FCFF’s slammer and take home the 145-pound Championship to Southern Oregon. Yan Kuvaldin is looking to turn his single belt into a collection and redeem his last appearance in the slammer. On May 14th 2016 Kuvaldin faced Cris Williams for the FCFF’s Title and came up short at Rumble @ The Roseland 87. Since, Kuvaldin battled Brandon Cromartie at Knucklehead 15 and earned their Championship belt via a round two triangle choke. More on facebook!