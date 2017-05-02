Drako Sports IMPACT HOUR with Nick Mamalis and Kevin Gray
The Drako Sports IMPACT HOUR is heading to Kansas to talk Victory FC 57 Featherweight Title fight. First up is Nick Mamalis, a gritty veteran who is heading into this title fight winning four out of the last five. His only set back was a war for Absolute Championship Berkut (ACB) against Terrion Ware, who is currently the 135lbs CXF champion. Kevin Gray, who will be standing across the cage is coming into this title fight winning eight of his last ten. Kevin has a strong game and will be ready for 25 minutes of fighting.
VFC 57 will take place on Friday, May 5 at the Kansas Expocentre in Topeka, Kansas, and the event will air live on UFC FIGHT PASS®.
Tickets for VFC 57 are available at www.ticketmaster.com.
