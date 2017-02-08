Drako Sports IMPACT HOUR with Karla Guadamuz-Davis, Nick Burnham and Eddie Blackburn

Drako Sports IMPACT HOUR with Karla Guadamuz-Davis, Nick Burnham and Eddie Blackburn

After a winter break we are back! We kick off the Drako Sports IMPACT HOUR with Alliance MMA’s news accusation Fight Time Promotions President Karla Guadamuz-Davis. We sit down to talk about the Allinace MMA deal and Fight Time 35. This is a stacked card with Brazil’s Vagner Rocha taken on Cuba’s Yoislandy Izquierdo for the strap. Next we sit down with Pro fighter Nick “The Beast” Burnham to break down his win at Hard Knocks 53 and just play catch up with our old friend who is looking at a stealer 2017. This last guest we have called family for close to a decade. Between watching him fight and run his own promotion Eddie “OneSpeed” Blackburn has been on the show a lot over the years. Well this time it is to talk about coming out of retirement to take a fight. We knew when he called it a career to focus on family and the promotion he still had the itch. Well time for him to scratch it.

Join us Wednesday night at 9:30pm ET (6:30pm PT). #DominateYourWorld

Check out DrakoSports.com for all your gear needs.