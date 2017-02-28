Drako Sports IMPACT HOUR

with Johnathan Ivey and Ryan Driskill

Drako Sports IMPACT HOUR with Johnathan Ivey and Ryan Driskill

The Drako Sports IMPACT HOUR will be heading to Tennessee to talk with Pro fighter and Cage Fighting Championship owner Johnathan Ivey. With the kick off CFC1 this weekend in Nashville at The Fairgrounds Nashville we sit down to talk with Johnathan about the fight card and what the fans can expect from CFC 1 and beyond. Next up is amateur fighter Ryan Driskill, and he is fresh off of a win at C4 Fighting Championships 3: Return of the Warriors. I am excited to have him on as I here a lot of good thing about this kid. Plus I will breakdown what events are rocking around the world like always.

Join us Wednesday night at 10:30pm ET (7:30pm PT). #DominateYourWorld

TICKET INFO: JOHNATHAN IVEY’S CAGE FIGHTING CHAMPIONSHIPS 1

GENERAL ADMISSON: 20.00

FLOOR SEATING: 30.00

VIP TABLE 350.00

FOR MORE INFO CONTACT

270 776 5493

Check out DrakoSports.com for all your gear needs.