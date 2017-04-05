Drako Sports IMPACT HOUR with Joe Wilk and Rob Emerson

The Drako Sports IMPACT HOUR is heading to Nebraska to talk Victory FC 56. First up is Joe “THE NOSE” Wilk, a gritty veteran who is sitting in the commentators seat now instead of walking in to the cage. Next up Rob “THE SAINT” Emerson, who stops by to talk about his title defense. The VFC 56 card is set to bring the fans action from the opening bout to the main event. Make sure you tune in or pick up tickets.

VFC 56, Friday April 14th Live on UFC Fight Pass inside the Baxter Arena

Doors open 5:00pm, Fights start 6:00pm

Tickets are available at the Baxter Arena Box Office or Cagetix.com/VFC Group tickets are also available by calling the Victory Offices at 402.902.9261

Join us Wednesday night at 10:00pm ET (7:00pm PT). #DominateYourWorld

