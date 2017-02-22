Drako Sports IMPACT HOUR
with Cris Williams and Eddie Grant
Drako Sports IMPACT HOUR with Cris Williams and Eddie Grant
The Drako Sports IMPACT HOUR will be heading to the PAC NW this week. We will break down CageSport 44 which hits the Emerald Queen Casino in Tacoma, Wash this Saturday. CageSport 44 is set with a great card and a main that is set to be a historic battle between Justin “Ruckus’ Harrington and Julian “Juicy J” Erosa for the lightweight title. One of the fighters stepping into the CageSport cage that night is Cris Williams. Cris will be taking on Wyatt Gonzalez in his Pro Debut. With an impressive run in his amateur career and never tasting defeat he felt it was time to step up to the Pros. Next up is a good friend and a fan favorite Eddie Grant out of Catalyst Fight House to give us the inside scoop on KUMITE. Eddie has started up a new fight league to help grow and showcase kickboxers. In a part of the country that has been known for MMA for decades this to me is a great thing. I see a lot of fighters wanting to take stand up fights to help thier MMA game evolve and other fighters who just want to kickbox but do not have as many shots at doing it as MMA fighters might.
Join us Wednesday night at 10:30pm ET (7:30pm PT). #DominateYourWorld
That would be great for Chris Williams if he wouldn’t have screwed over Prime Fight 9 in March which he had already committed to. So instead of manning up to another undefeated fighter he would rather fight a 0-1 fighter. Nice move and more safe than staying with a commitment. Great way to start a pro career by burning a bridge for Prime in your local area. He also screwed over his opponent Isaac Shelton who has worked hard, now to be dropped from the card by an irresponsible child-like kid.