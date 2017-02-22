Drako Sports IMPACT HOUR

with Cris Williams and Eddie Grant

The Drako Sports IMPACT HOUR will be heading to the PAC NW this week. We will break down CageSport 44 which hits the Emerald Queen Casino in Tacoma, Wash this Saturday. CageSport 44 is set with a great card and a main that is set to be a historic battle between Justin “Ruckus’ Harrington and Julian “Juicy J” Erosa for the lightweight title. One of the fighters stepping into the CageSport cage that night is Cris Williams. Cris will be taking on Wyatt Gonzalez in his Pro Debut. With an impressive run in his amateur career and never tasting defeat he felt it was time to step up to the Pros. Next up is a good friend and a fan favorite Eddie Grant out of Catalyst Fight House to give us the inside scoop on KUMITE. Eddie has started up a new fight league to help grow and showcase kickboxers. In a part of the country that has been known for MMA for decades this to me is a great thing. I see a lot of fighters wanting to take stand up fights to help thier MMA game evolve and other fighters who just want to kickbox but do not have as many shots at doing it as MMA fighters might.

