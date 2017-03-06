Drako Sports IMPACT HOUR with Carl Deaton III, Albert Morales, Jason Ellis and Pat Wilson

The Drako Sports IMPACT HOUR will be talking to Carl Deaton III, 12-2 fighter who is fresh off a win at Hoosier Fight Club. Folks all over are talking about this fighter and we sit down to find out more about this fighter coming out of Florida. We also have UFC fighter Albert Morales stopping by to talk about his win at UFC 209. Folks who know me know that I am a huge fan of Albert, both in and out of the cage. I am always honored when he takes time out to come on the show. We will also catch up with old friend Jason Ellis from Relentless Sports Management and Pat Wilson from RISE Sports Management to talk about what is on tap for both companies.

Join us Wednesday night at 10:00pm ET (7:00pm PT). #DominateYourWorld

