Drako Sports IMPACT HOUR with Anthony Birchak

The Drako Sports IMPACT HOUR is honored to have Anthony Birchak back on the show. This time we are talking about his fight at RIZIN 2017 in YOKOHAMA against Tatsuya Kawajiri. This is his first step at a run to the RIZIN FF 135 title. One thing about Anthony that his long time fans will know is he has been down this road before, and always comes out a winner. We have seen Birchak win early and often as a young PRO fighting for some of the United States top promotions (such as Bellator MMA, Rage In Cage (RITC), Jackson’s MMA Series (JMMAS) and World Fighting Federation (WFF)) on his way to MFC. He was the sole reason Maximum Fighting Championship(MFC) even started a Bantamweight class – Birchak went on to be their Bantamweight Champion. After his run at MFC, he jumped to the big show and proved he is one of the top Bantamweight fighters in the world. Now he is taking his talents to Japan to fight for RIZIN FF (one of the top promotions in the world), and on April 16, 2017 we will see Anthony “El Toro” Birchck step into the RIZIN ring.

