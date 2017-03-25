Drako Sports IMPACT HOUR with Anthony Birchak

By on
drako

Drako Sports IMPACT HOUR with Anthony Birchak

14910279_10154621006534280_7525326607140778058_n

10c715b1d8ffa698e64f141859f9845e

Drako Sports IMPACT HOUR with Anthony Birchak

drako

The Drako Sports IMPACT HOUR is honored to have Anthony Birchak back on the show. This time we are talking about his fight at RIZIN 2017 in YOKOHAMA against Tatsuya Kawajiri. This is his first step at a run to the RIZIN FF 135 title. One thing about Anthony that his long time fans will know is he has been down this road before, and always comes out a winner.  We have seen Birchak win early and often as a young PRO fighting for some of the United States top promotions (such as Bellator MMA, Rage In Cage (RITC), Jackson’s MMA Series (JMMAS) and World Fighting Federation (WFF)) on his way to MFC. He was the sole reason Maximum Fighting Championship(MFC) even started a Bantamweight class – Birchak went on to be their Bantamweight Champion. After his run at MFC, he jumped to the big show and proved he is one of the top Bantamweight fighters in the world. Now he is taking his talents to Japan to fight for RIZIN FF (one of the top promotions in the world), and on April 16, 2017 we will see Anthony  “El Toro” Birchck step into the RIZIN ring.

12193609_923947194326603_7567297660675673915_n Join u14639718_1740513482875813_5850626569020472070_ns Tuesday night at 10:00pm ET (7:00pm PT).  #DominateYourWorld

Check out DrakoSports.com for all your gear needs.

17091260_10158268425135317_639478141_o (1)

MMA Gear

No Comments Yet.

Leave a comment