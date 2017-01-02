Dóra Perjés (7-1) returns to face Magdaléna Šormová (4-0) at EuroFC 02

EuroFC 02 has just received another top quality women’s MMA fight as local fighter Magdaléna Šormová (4-0) faces Hungary’s Dóra Perjés (7-1) in a strawweight contest on the February 11th card in Prague, Czech Republic.

Prague’s very own Magdalena Sormova is undefeated and on a four-fight-win-streak after making her debut in 2013. Thus far she has finished each of her opponents, two by submission and two by KO/TKO, making her a very dangerous opponent. February 11th will be a big date for Sormova as she will be making her EuroFC debut fighting at the O2 Arena in Prague and in front of a big hometown crowd.

Looking to spoil the moment for Sormova will be the highly rated Hungarian submission specialist Dora Perjes. This will be the 27-year-old’s first appearance in nearly two years and her first bout back in Europe after a two fight stint in Brazil. Peres went 7-0, all submission victories, before dropping her last fight via decision. Now she has the opportunity to get back in the win column at EuroFC 02 and regain her status of being one of Europe’s top female fighters.

With a 100% finish rate between them expect an enthralling contest here that could literally go either way.