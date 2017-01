DOJO FIGHTS, official launch! Dojo Fights Promotions, Peruvian company dedicated to the production and promotion of events of martial arts and contact sports, began operations this 2017, with the completion of its first event this summer south of Lima. Currently, the fastest growing sport in the world is the MMA or mixed martial arts. This phenomenon has been strongly renewed interest in other martial arts like Jiu Jitsu, Submission, Muay Thai, among others. In Peru, they have appeared MMA fighters of international stature as Valentina Shevchenko, Claudio Enrique Puelles and Barzola, currently fighting in the UFC (the largest MMA organization inthe world). On the other hand, we have world champions in other contact sports, and a Peruvian public hungry. It is in this context that Dojo Fights Promotions, as a new and different alternative that not only aims to provide top – level sporting events, but also a separate proposal for entertainment for the whole family. The first edition of Dojo Fights will take place on Saturday April 8 at the premises of the Autodromo Chutana at kilometer 50.5 of the Panamericana Sur, facing the seaside resort of San Bartolo. It will be a martial arts event in which fights in three different disciplines will be held: Jiu Jitsu, Submission and MMA, and will involve some of the best exponents of each discipline. Among the attractions of the evening homer Jiu Jitsu women between Alejandra de la Puente, Deborah Gautier, Valeria Mejia and Sukay Huapaya (De la Puente and Huapaya world champions) will be developed. Likewise, a homer Submissive young talent as Fabricio Urdanivia, Nicholas Thorne, Alfonso Estrada and Eduardo Castillo. And four MMA fights that will be the main course of the day and will soon be announced. In addition, display of jiu jitsu child, tattoos and then live event party at the disco Dragon South of Punta Hermosa. Dojo Fights Promotions has developed an extensive network of contacts in over 50 professional MMA organizations in over 15 countries worldwide, with the aim of promoting internationally the Peruvian fighters more emphasis in their events. It also has important strategic partners for broadcast, digital content creation and special activations in the event. The renowned South Asia, which comes free all summer to different beaches Spa Asia, has joined as a partner of the project; like the house realizadora The Machine Films, specializing in audiovisual coverage of sporting events, who will be responsible for the live broadcast via streaming through YouTube Channel Fights Dojo. For further information we invite you to visit our web and social networks on the following links: