DOJO FIGHTS: A new proposal in contact sports events in Peru Dojo Fights Promotions is a Peruvian company dedicated to the production and promotion of events of martial arts and contact sports.

Began operations this 2017 with the completion of its first event on April 8, south of Lima.

Participate the best exponents of jiu jitsu and mixed martial arts. Dojo Fights Promotions emerges as a new and different alternative that not only aims to provide top – level sporting events, but also a separate proposal for entertainment for the whole family. Its first edition will be held on Saturday April 8 at the Autodromo La Chutana facilities at kilometer 50.5 of the Panamericana Sur, facing the seaside resort of San Bartolo between 4 and 10 pm. It will be a martial arts event in which fights in three different disciplines will be held: Jiu Jitsu, Submission and MMA, and will involve some of the best examples of each, as Alejandra de la Puente (World Champion) Sukay Huapaya (World Champion), Paulo Cateriano, Alejandro Tolmos and Deborah Gautier (South American Champion), among other fighters. In addition to the 10 fights of the evening, Dojo Fights will have additional training to the general public. From 4 pm the gates of Autodrome The Chutana will open for the public to enjoy the display of tattoos live by Tatau Tattoo Studio, racing simulators cars Achorao Racing, a demonstration of jiu child jitsu, Boxing School with the team of professional boxers Ronin Promotions and signing autographs in the Peruvian UFC fighter, Claudio “El Niño” Puelles, and national champions Humberto Bandenay and Marlon Gonzales, among others will be present. Finally, the evening will end with a party at the nightclub Punta Hermosa, South Dragon, where all the audience can enter the event completely free between 10 pm and 11 pm indicating entry. Increasingly closer to the 1st Edition of Dojo Fights. Find out about all the details in this video. More information https://goo.gl/6Qulf8 The dynamics of the event

Between bouts of the evening homer of jiu jitsu women under the regulations of the International Federation of Brazilian jujitsu (IBJJF), in which Alejandra de la Puente, Deborah Gautier, Valeria Mejia and Sukay involved will develop huapaya. Also, a homer submission is made under the international tournament format jujitsu Eddie Bravo Invitational (EBI), with young talents like Fabrizio Urdanivia, Nicholas Thorne, Alfonso Estrada and Eduardo Castillo.Then there will be three fights mixed martial arts (MMA): In Bantamweight will face Rodrigo “El Gato Loco” Vera of the Sniper Academy, versus Sebastian “El Lobito” Noriega Academy Pro Fighting Peru. In Featherweight have two fights: the first between Fernando Noriega Black Dragons Academy, Ivan Molnar against Viking MMA; and Francesco Valentini (PFP) will be measured against Team Sparta Marco Cubas Cubas. Finally, the evening of fights ends with jujitsu fighting between two of the best exponents of the moment: Alejandro Tolmos the dojo A51, representative of the brand Alpha Jiu Jitsu versus Cateriano Paulo Bushido Fight Team and part of Team Mosses. About Dojo Fights and commitment to the national sport

Dojo Fights Promotions has important strategic partners for broadcast, digital content creation and special activations in the event.Vital part of the event are the popular brand Powerade sports drinks; the carrier Mobile Tours, which will provide a fleet of buses to transport athletes, media, staff and public to the event; Mark Otto Kunz, who will be present with its best products both in the VIP lounge and the general yard; Direct Taxi, which will offer a special rate for transfers to Autodrome from Lima and the southern beaches. We will also have specialized products Everlast, and audiovisual coverage is in charge of the house realizadora The Machine Films, which specializes in sporting events. Finally, we will have an ambulance Rimac Seguros, to ensure the safety of everyone present at the event. Tickets are on sale in Teleticket Wong and Metro and participating academies as Sniper, Pro Fighting, Monkey Black Dragons and Jiu Jitsu. Prices are: S / 65 soles Tribuna General, S / 98 soles Ring Side and S / 136 soles VIP. In addition, S / 43 soles moving LaChutana-Lima-Lima.