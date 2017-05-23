Did you miss Mayhem in Mesquite XI? Don’t worry, here’s a replay!

What a weekend!

Mayhem in Mesquite XI was AMAZING!

If you weren’t able to make it and were bummed out all weekend, we understand your pain and would like to help you feel better today. Please find links to watch the entire event on Facebook or Youtube below.

To watch on Youtube click here

To watch on Facebook click here.

Tuff-N-Uff will be back for Mayhem in Mesquite XII on September 3rd! Save the date and we hope to see you there!

The next Tuff-N-Uff event is “Pack the Mack” on June 17th which is our 4th annual FREE event at the Thomas and Mack Center! Please help us break the world record for amateur MMA event attendance again. We set the record at 16,218 fans! To download your tickets for FREE, please click here.

Thank you and happy Monday!