Derrick Krantz Wins Inaugural LFA Welterweight Title by TKO on ‘AXS TV FIGHTS: LFA 12’
Former Legacy FC Welterweight Champion Derrick Krantz (20-9) overwhelmed Ben Neumann (12-5) with strikes to win by TKO in the second round and claim the inaugural Legacy Fighting Alliance Welterweight Title in the main event of ‘AXS TV FIGHTS: LFA 12’ tonight.
Check out this GIF of Krantz’s ground and pound that finished the fight: http://bit.ly/LFA12_
In an earlier bout tonight, Julian Marquez landed a slick KO punch on Cameron Olson. Check out the GIF here: http://bit.ly/LFA12_Marquez
Full highlights from LFA 12 are available to embed via YouTube here: http://bit.ly/LFA12_
Photos for media use are available to download via dropbox here. Please photo credit Jesse Kelley/Legacy Fighting Alliance: http://bit.ly/LFA12_
LFA 12 Official Results
- Main Event – Welterweight Title Fight – Derrick Krantz (20-9) scored a TKO victory over Ben Neumann (12-5) at 0:55 in round two.
- Co-Main Event – Middleweight Fight – Chase Waldon (11-2) edged out Cully Butterfield (14-6) with a split decision victory (28-29, 29-28, 29-28).
- Welterweight Fight – Chad Curry (9-1) knocked out Kyle Kurtz (7-5) with strikes to win by TKO (referee stoppage) at 0:59 in the second round.
- Lightweight Fight – Jeff Peterson (7-4) outfought Bobby Lee (6-1) in a back-and-forth battle to win by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).
- Light Heavyweight Fight – Julian Marquez (5-1) knocked out Cameron Olson (7-3) at 1:04 in round one.
- Featherweight fight – Nate Jennerman (9-2) submitted Damion Hill (12-8) with an arm-in guillotine at 4:50 in round one.