Derrick Krantz Wins Inaugural LFA Welterweight Title by TKO on ‘AXS TV FIGHTS: LFA 12’

Former Legacy FC Welterweight Champion Derrick Krantz (20-9) overwhelmed Ben Neumann (12-5) with strikes to win by TKO in the second round and claim the inaugural Legacy Fighting Alliance Welterweight Title in the main event of ‘AXS TV FIGHTS: LFA 12’ tonight.

Check out this GIF of Krantz’s ground and pound that finished the fight: http://bit.ly/LFA12_ Krantz

In an earlier bout tonight, Julian Marquez landed a slick KO punch on Cameron Olson. Check out the GIF here: http://bit.ly/LFA12_Marquez

Full highlights from LFA 12 are available to embed via YouTube here: http://bit.ly/LFA12_ Highlights

Photos for media use are available to download via dropbox here. Please photo credit Jesse Kelley/Legacy Fighting Alliance: http://bit.ly/LFA12_ Photos

LFA 12 Official Results